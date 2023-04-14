Why is Rockstar delaying GTA 6? Here are some possible breakdowns

Gamers are eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto installment. But the publisher has been very tight-lipped about their upcoming project; they didn’t even reveal the official title for the upcoming GTA franchise. Fans are speculating it as GTA 6. However the major leaks from 2022 and plethora of Reddit rumors suggests that the game would be released in 2023. But it’s been four months and there is no official update, so it is safe to assume that the title has been pushed to 2024. Some also assumed that Rockstar canceled their most anticipated title, though it’s very unlikely.

GTA 6 Fandmade Poster

As there is no official word on the upcoming title, here are some possible reasons for the delay

1. Developmental delay due to Covid-19

Covid-19 pandemic had a major impact on Rockstar Games. They had to suspend their major developmental process on the upcoming game as most of the developers were working from home. This is the major reason that we didn’t receive any official announcement on GTA 6.

2. Internal conflicts

After the pandemic, Rockstar Games’ employees are leaving the company due to some internal issue. It is also rumored that most of the major developers of GTA 6 left during this period. So the new hiring process took time and caused it to be delayed.

3. Game is still under development with bug smashing and polishing

Numerous leaked reports suggest that the game is still under development and they are optimizing the game for new gen consoles. The major leaks from last September pointed out many flaws in the game. And those issues need to be ironed out.

On February 4, 2022, Rockstar tweeted that the game’s development is underway and will share more once the project is done. But it has been more than a year and the publisher is still quiet about their progress with the game.

4. Next-gen consoles are struggling with notable player base

It’s been over three years since the next-gen consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S started their journey but they are still struggling with the amount of players.

Even now GTA 5 has more player base on PlayStation 4 compared to PlayStation 5 and Rockstar doesn’t want to take that risk.

Plenty of reliable leaks claimed that Rockstar is waiting for a new generation of console to launch. So they can skip PS4 and the eager player base will automatically reflect on PS5.

Rockstar is very particular about their release date, they will not come out with a date until they feel like it will serve a major success.

5. No prior announcements

It’s been a year since they last talked about their untitled project. But there is official announcement on the project name or date. Many assumed that GTA will be revealed in 2023 but we may see the game in late 2024 or even in 2025.

Leaked Image (Image Credit: Florin)

As the studio didn’t provide any release date, they are probably buying some time for their developers.

Previously Rockstar released their projects one year after the announcements.

