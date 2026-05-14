Why your 2025 "5-Star" AC is a “4-Star” AC in 2026: Decoding the new BEE 2026 Energy norms

Walk into any appliance store in 2026, and you’ll probably face the same dilemma every Indian homeowner is struggling with right now. Two air conditioners sit side by side. Both are 1.5 ton inverter ACs. Both look nearly identical. Both promise fast cooling, AI modes, Wi-Fi controls, and copper condensers.

Find the difference between the old 5 star AC and the new 4 star AC. (AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

But one costs around ₹35,000 while the other touches ₹45,000.

The salesman points toward the expensive model and says, “Sir, this is a 5-star AC. It will save electricity.” And suddenly the question becomes bigger than just cooling.

Should you spend an extra ₹10,000 upfront, or save money now and deal with the electricity bills later?

After spending 5+years covering the appliance industry and tracking how energy-efficient cooling has evolved in Indian homes, one thing has become very clear: most buyers focus too much on the purchase price and completely ignore the operating cost.

In 2026, that mistake can cost you far more than you think.

The big 2026 change: Why AC ratings suddenly look different

If you’ve recently noticed that many ACs that were “5-star rated” last year are now being sold as 4-star models, you are not imagining things.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) revised its energy efficiency standards from January 1, 2026. The new rules significantly tightened the benchmarks for star ratings. That means manufacturers now need far better efficiency numbers to qualify for a 5-star label.

The entire system revolves around something called ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio). Simply put, it measures how efficiently an AC cools across different temperature conditions during an Indian summer.

Higher ISEER = Lower electricity consumption.

Under the older norms, an AC with an ISEER of around 5.0 could still qualify as a premium efficient model. In 2026, the benchmarks became stricter.

Here’s the broad shift:

Star Rating Approx. 2026 ISEER Requirement 5-Star 5.80 and above 4-Star Around 5.2–5.79 3-Star Around 4.5–5.19

This is why many “top-rated” ACs from 2025 suddenly lost a star in 2026. The technology did not become worse. The standards became tougher. And honestly, that’s a good thing for consumers because it pushes brands to build genuinely efficient products instead of gaming the labeling system.

Best 5 star ACs in 2026 with latest ISEER ratings

Designed for buyers looking for long-term savings and premium cooling performance, this Panasonic 1.5 ton 5-star inverter AC fits perfectly into the 2026 energy-efficiency conversation. With an ISEER rating of 5.80 and annual energy consumption of just 681 units, it is built for households that run ACs for extended hours during peak summers.

Features like AI-powered cooling, Matter-enabled WiFi connectivity, DustBuster technology, and 8-in-1 convertible modes add convenience, while the higher airflow and PM0.1 filter improve cooling comfort and indoor air quality during extreme heat conditions.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star ISEER Value 5.80 Annual Consumption 681.01 kWh Cooling Modes 8-in-1 Convertible Reasons to Buy Excellent energy efficiency for heavy daily usage Smart features with AI mode and Matter-enabled connectivity Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing compared to standard 3-star models Mixed user ratings on installation and after-sales experience

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Built for Indian summers and heavy daily usage, this Lloyd 1.5 ton 5-star inverter AC focuses strongly on cooling performance and energy savings under the new 2026 BEE standards. With an annual energy consumption of just 646 units and a high ISEER rating of 5.75, it suits households looking for lower long-term electricity bills.

Features like 6-in-1 convertible cooling, Smart 4-way swing, Turbo Cool, and cooling support up to 54°C make it ideal for extreme heat conditions. The inclusion of Ice Clean technology and PM 2.5 filtration also adds better hygiene and maintenance convenience.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star ISEER Value 5.75 Annual Consumption 646.32 kWh Cooling Modes 6-in-1 Convertible Reasons to Buy Excellent cooling performance even in extreme 54°C temperatures Low annual energy consumption for long-term savings Reasons to Avoid Indoor unit noise could feel noticeable for light sleepers Smart app connectivity features are limited compared to premium rivals

Positioned as a premium cooling solution under the new 2026 energy norms, this LG 1.5 ton 5-star inverter AC combines strong cooling performance with advanced comfort features. With a high ISEER rating of 5.77 and annual energy consumption of 671 units, it is designed for households that use ACs extensively during peak summers.

Features like AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, VIRAAT mode, 4-way swing, and HD anti-virus filtration enhance everyday comfort, while the Ocean Black protection and copper condenser improve long-term durability, especially in humid and polluted environments.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star ISEER Value 5.77 Annual Consumption 671.15 kWh Cooling Modes AI Convertible 6-in-1 Reasons to Buy Powerful cooling with excellent airflow and VIRAAT mode Strong durability features with Ocean Black protection and copper condenser Reasons to Avoid Higher pricing compared to several competing 5-star models Outdoor unit noise may feel noticeable in compact apartments

Best 3 star ACs in 2026 with latest ISEER ratings

For buyers who want reliable cooling without stretching their budget toward a premium 5-star model, this Daikin 1.5 ton 3-star inverter AC offers a balanced option. Designed for medium-sized rooms, it focuses on durable cooling performance, low maintenance, and practical everyday features rather than advanced smart connectivity.

Its lower upfront pricing also makes it suitable for moderate users who run ACs for fewer hours daily.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star ISEER Value 4.40 Air Throw 16 Metres Cooling Technology Inverter Swing Compressor Reasons to Buy Reliable cooling performance with strong airflow and fast cooling mode Lower upfront cost compared to premium 5-star inverter ACs Reasons to Avoid Lower energy efficiency means higher long-term electricity consumption Lacks advanced smart features and convertible cooling modes

This Samsung 1.5 ton 3-star inverter AC stands out for buyers who prioritise smart features and comfort-focused cooling over maximum energy efficiency. Equipped with WindFree technology, AI-powered energy saving, WiFi connectivity, and voice control support, it delivers a premium user experience at a relatively competitive price.

While its 3-star rating means higher electricity consumption than premium 5-star rivals, the AI Energy Mode and Digital Inverter technology still help optimise power usage during regular operation.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star ISEER Value 4.43 Annual Consumption 829.57 kWh Cooling Modes 5-Step Convertible Reasons to Buy Premium smart features with WindFree cooling and voice control Comfortable low-noise cooling with AI energy optimisation Reasons to Avoid Higher annual power consumption than 5-star inverter ACs Premium features may feel unnecessary for basic users

This Lloyd 1.5 ton 3-star Wi-Fi inverter AC is designed for buyers looking for a balance between affordability, smart connectivity, and strong cooling performance. Priced significantly lower than premium 5-star models, it offers features like built-in Wi-Fi, voice control, 6-in-1 convertible cooling, and Turbo Cool mode, making it attractive for modern households.

While its 3-star efficiency means higher long-term electricity usage compared to premium inverter models, it still delivers decent energy optimisation through inverter technology and adjustable cooling modes.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star ISEER Value 4.47 Annual Consumption 831.01 kWh Cooling Modes 6-in-1 Convertible Reasons to Buy Affordable pricing with Wi-Fi and voice control features Effective cooling performance even in extreme summer temperatures Reasons to Avoid Higher electricity consumption than comparable 5-star ACs User ratings indicate mixed experiences with performance consistency

The real Math: How much does a 5-star AC actually save?

The ₹10,000 gap between a 3-star and 5-star AC may look huge during purchase, but the real difference appears after months of daily usage. A typical 1.5 ton 3-star inverter AC priced around ₹35,000 can consume nearly 1,100 units annually, translating to roughly ₹8,800 in yearly electricity costs at ₹8 per unit. A comparable 5-star model costing around ₹45,000 may use only 750 units, reducing the annual bill to nearly ₹6,000.

Annual savings can reach ₹ 2,800– ₹ 3,000

2,800– 3,000 Five-year savings may cross ₹ 15,000

15,000 Rising electricity tariffs can increase long-term savings further

Heavy users running ACs 8–10 hours daily often recover the extra cost within 3 years

After that, the lower electricity bills effectively become yearly savings.

Why 5-star ACs usually feel more premium

A 5-star AC is not just designed to save electricity; it is often built with better overall engineering. Most brands reserve advanced technologies like twin-rotary compressors, larger copper condensers, and improved airflow systems for their premium models. This results in faster cooling, lower noise levels, and more stable temperature control during daily use.

Unlike cheaper ACs that frequently switch on and off, premium inverter systems maintain smoother cooling with less vibration and better comfort, especially at night. Many 5-star models also offer superior humidity management and precise cooling performance, creating a more comfortable indoor environment during long Indian summers.

Who should actually buy a 3-star AC?

A 5-star AC is not automatically the right choice for everyone. There are situations where buying a 3-star model genuinely makes more financial sense.

Buy a 3-Star AC If:

You live in relatively mild-weather cities like Bangalore or Pune

You use the AC only during peak summer months

Daily usage is below 3–4 hours

The AC is for a guest room or secondary room

You plan to shift homes within 2–3 years

In these cases, the savings from a 5-star model may take too long to recover the premium.

When a 5-star AC becomes a smart investment

On the other hand, a 5-star AC becomes almost essential if:

You live in extreme heat regions like Delhi, Ahmedabad, or Chennai

Your AC runs 6+ hours daily

Your electricity tariffs are already high

You work from home

You want long-term savings over 5–8 years

For these users, a 5-star model is usually the financially smarter decision.

Especially in 2026, where summers are becoming hotter and longer across large parts of India.

How to read an AC energy label properly in 2026

Don’t just look at the stars. When comparing ACs this year, check these three things carefully:

1. Check the validity period: The label should clearly mention the updated cycle: 2026–2028. Avoid older stock carrying outdated labels.

2. Focus on the exact ISEER number: A 5-star AC with an ISEER of 5.9 is significantly more efficient than one barely touching 5.8.

3. Read the Annual Energy Consumption Figure: The BEE label estimates yearly consumption based on around 1,600 operating hours.

This gives you a realistic comparison between models. The lower the annual units consumed, the lower your long-term running cost.

Top 3 features of the best ACs

AC Capacity ISEER Value Annual Consumption Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton 5.80 681.01 kWh Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5.75 646.32 kWh LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5.77 671.15 kWh Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 4.40 Not Specified Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Bespoke AI WindFree Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton 4.43 829.57 kWh Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi‑Fi Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 4.47 831.01 kWh

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New-star rated ACs Why did many 5-star ACs become 4-star models in 2026? The new ISEER requirements are tougher, so older models no longer qualify for the highest efficiency rating.

What does ISEER mean in an AC? ISEER stands for Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio and measures how efficiently an AC performs across varying temperatures.

Can a 3-star AC still be a good option? Yes, 3-star ACs work well for moderate users, guest rooms, or cities with milder summers and limited AC usage.

Do new star-rated ACs cool better? Not necessarily, but many premium 5-star ACs include advanced compressors and airflow systems for smoother and quieter cooling.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.