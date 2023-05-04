With Passkeys, Google moves towards ‘password-less future’. Details here

Google has announced a feature which eliminates the need to remember passwords to sign into Google apps and websites.

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo(REUTERS)

On Wednesday, a day ahead of the World Passwords Day, the tech giant revealed it was rolling out support for ‘Passkeys,’ which, it described as an 'additional option that people can use to sign-in, alongside passwords, 2-Step Verification (2SV), etc."

What are Passkeys?

According to Google, passkeys are both easier and more secure than passwords and with these, people will be able to sign-in to apps and sites in the same way as they unlock their devices: a fingerprint, face scan, or a screen lock PIN.

Also, the tech giant said, passkeys are resistant to phishing, making these more secure than SMS or one-time passcodes.

Google's Passkeys feature (Image courtesy: Google)

How to use Passkeys?

As per Google, though passkeys are available, and can be accessed from this link, administrators, too, will soon have the option to enable these for their end-users during sign-in.

For now, however, the feature may not be available for use immediately (as new changes take time), and therefore, both passwords and 2-step verification will continue to work.

