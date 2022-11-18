With Vikram-S launch, India's space sector welcomes private players | 5 points

India on Friday added another feather to its cap in the field of space science by successfully placing three satellites into an orbit on a rocket completely developed by a four-year-old startup named Skyroot Aerospace. The Vikram-S rocket named after the father of India's space programme Dr Vikram Sarabhai was launched from the Indian Space Research Organisation's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC). “Congratulations India! A historic landmark under PM @narendramodi! A turning point for Indian #StartUps! A new beginning for #ISRO! First ever private Rocket “Vikram-S” is in Space. #OpeningSpaceForAll”, Jitendra Singh, Union minister of state for PMO, science, technology and earth sciences, tweeted.Here are the five important things you need to know about the Vikram S rocket, which marks the entry of private sector in India's space arena.1. Skyroot, the Hyderabad-based startup, was founded in 2018. In a statement, the company had said it builds space launch vehicles for launching commercial satellites into space. 2. Vikram-S, a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle, will carry three customer payloads and help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space vehicles. 3. The Vikram S rocket weighs 545 kg and comprises the Vikram II and Vikram III series. Besides multi-orbit insertion and interplanetary missions, it provides customised, dedicated and ride share options covering a wide spectrum of small satellite customer needs.4. Skyroot is the first privately held company in India in space sector after it was opened for the private players by the Centre in 2020.

5. The three payloads riding piggyback on the rocket are from Chennai-based start-up SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab. Vikram-S launched the payloads in about 500 km low inclination orbit. The rocket later safely splashed into the sea, as part of the mission.(With PTI inputs)

