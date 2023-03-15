Wingardium Levio-Sales! Hogwarts Legacy surpasses Elden Ring as UK's best-selling game

Attention all wizarding world fans! Hogwarts Legacy, the highly anticipated action role-playing game, has achieved yet another impressive sales milestone that has surpassed the previous record holder, Elden Ring. In just over a month, Hogwarts Legacy has surpassed the lifetime sales of Elden Ring in the UK, making it one of the best-selling games of 2023.

Upon its release in February, Hogwarts Legacy received rave reviews for its intricate level of detail and stunning depiction of Hogwarts castle. The game has already sold over 12 million copies worldwide in just two weeks, breaking the record for the biggest WB Games launch on Steam. It has remained near the top of sales charts since its release, and this latest achievement cements its commercial success.

Elden Ring, the previous record holder, was a massive success for Bandai Namco Entertainment, selling over 20 million copies within its first year. However, the fact that Hogwarts Legacy has already outsold Elden Ring in the UK in just a month makes its market performance even more impressive, especially considering that it’s yet to launch on all platforms.

Fans can expect Hogwarts Legacy's total sales figures to be much higher by the end of 2023, with the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch versions set to release later this year. The PS4 and Xbox One versions were recently delayed to May 5 as the developer focuses on delivering the best version possible on these machines.

It's worth noting that Hogwarts Legacy was also the best-selling game of the week in the UK, with FIFA 23 ranking second in the chart. The game has also surpassed the sales of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in the UK, with more digital data expected to arrive later in the week. It’ll be interesting to see where it ultimately lands in the overall sales rankings, and if it manages to catch up to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, with PS4 and Xbox One versions coming May 5, and a Switch version dropping on July 25. With its incredible sales performance and positive reception, Hogwarts Legacy has become a must-play for any fan of the wizarding world.