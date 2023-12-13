Worried about conversations getting lost in chats? WhatsApp brings ‘Pinned messages’

WhatsApp has rolled out a new ability that allows users to pin chats – one-on-one, as well as group – and not just contacts, on their main feed.

How to pin messages to chats? (Image courtesy: WhatsApp)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Introducing Pinned messages…now everyone can stay on top of a chat by keeping the important messages up top,” WhatsApp said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“This helps users save time so they can find timely messages more easily,” the Mata-owned service further stated.

All you need to know about this ability:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(1.) According to WhatsApp, users can pin ‘all kind of conversations.’ These include text, polls, images, and emojis.

(2.) It must be noted, however, that only one chat can be pinned at a time.

(3.) A message can be kept pinned for 24 hours (a day), 7 days (a week) or 30 days (one month). Of these, 24 hours is the default option.

(4.) To pin a message, long-press that conversation, and select ‘Pin’ from the menu. You will now be asked how long you want that conversation to be pinned; select the option that best suits you.

(5.) Group admins can decide whether only admins can pin a message, or the feature is available to each member of that group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(6.) As with all chats on the instant messaging platform, the new ones, too, will come end-to-end crypted, like all other conversations on the service.

(7.) The feature is being introduced for all users, and people can try out its Android, iOS, and web/desktop versions.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail