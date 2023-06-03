WWDC 2023: Apple likely to release beta version of iOS 17. To download or not?

At the upcoming 2023 edition of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC; June 5-9), Apple, besides launching a host of new products, is likely to give a sneak peak into iOS 17, which, when launched, will be the latest version (iOS 16.5 was rolled out in May) of the tech giant's iOS operating system.

The stable version of iOS 17 is expected to be rolled out in autumn (Representational Image/REUTERS)

After giving a preview of iOS 17, the company will introduce a beta version of the software, followed by the stable one around autumn, according to Livemint.

To download iOS beta version or wait for stable one?

As per Livemint, the iOS 17 beta version is in experimental stage and may, therefore, contain bugs and glitches. This, in turn, may lead to stability issues, certain apps not functioning properly, and the iPhone's overall functionality getting affected.

Hence, people must wait for the stable version for a stable and optimised user experience. It will provide a smoother overall experience.

What is a ‘beta’ version?

Every year, from June to September, Apple collaborates with developers and public testers to refine an upcoming iOS version. The version released for developers and beta testers is called ‘beta’; this is done to identify and resolve problems with the software, if any, before a general release.

iOS 16.6, which came out on May 20, is the software's latest ‘beta’ version.

How to download iOS 17 beta version?

(1.) Click on this link and click on ‘Sign Up’ to register using your Apple ID.

(2.) Now, log in to the beta software programme and select ‘Enroll your iOS device.’

(3.) Go to ‘Settings’ and navigate to the ‘General’ section; then, tap on ‘Software Update.’

(4.) Finally, opt for the ‘iOS Public Beta’ choice within the ‘Beta Updates’ category.

