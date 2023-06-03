WWDC 2023: Apple likely to announce watchOS 10. Here's what to expect

At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, which will take place from June 5 to 9, Apple is likely to announce watchOS 10, the next major software update for Apple Watch.

Apple's WWDC 2023 will be held between June 5 and 9 (Representational Image/REUTERS)

watchOS 10 is ‘expected to pack a number of significant changes,’ reported 9 to 5 Mac, citing Mark Gurman, Bloomberg's Chief Correspondent, Technology.

Apple watchOS 10: Features expected

watchOS 10 will get a ‘fairly extensive upgrade' focused on ‘notable changes to the user interface,’ 9 to 5 Mac quoted Gurman as saying. Here is what is expected:

Digital Crown: In the current version of watchOS, Digital Crown directs a user to the Watch home screen. In watchOS 10, on the other hand, Digital Crown may lead to the new widgets interface instead, said Bloomberg.

Mood and emotion tracking: Also coming from Bloomberg is that the Tim Cook-helmed tech giant is developing new ‘mood and emotion tracking’ features for watchOS 10.

Folders on home screen: A Twitter account, which has since been deleted, claimed watchOS 10 will come equipped with support for folders on the home screen.

New journaling app: Apple is also reportedly working on a ‘journaling’ app. Though the app is being developed for iOS 17, it is expected to have at least some sort of integration with Watch.

