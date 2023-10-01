X, formerly Twitter, is losing its daily active users: CEO Linda Yaccarino

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) CEO Linda Yaccarino has revealed that the microblogging site is losing its daily active users after Elon Musk took over last year.

In an interview with Vox Media's Code 2023 event, Linda said X currently has 225 million daily active users - a decline in tens of millions or 11.6% of users from the time before Musk acquired the microblogging site. Linda further said that she's only been on the job at X for 12 weeks.

Last year, the new Twitter boss had claimed that Twitter had 254.5 million daily active users the week before his takeover. According to the report by The Information, X revised its daily active user count to 245 million. However, Linda had previously cited "200 to 250 million" daily active users.

Mashable reported that X is losing around 3.7% of daily active users before Musk's acquisition. Twitter had 259.4 million daily active users in mid-November 2022. Compared to the daily active users Twitter was pulling late last year under Musk's leadership, X has shed nearly 15 million users – a drop of roughly 5.6%, the report claimed.

When questioned about user metrics, Linda moved away from that particular conversation and said X had 200 and 250 daily active users. She also said the platform had 50,000 communities and engagement numbers were up since June.

She further said that X has currently a record 550 million monthly active users. This would be up from the 541 million "monthly users" metric that Musk shared in a post in July.

"Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, what's coming is that it looks like in early '24, we will be turning a profit," she said at the conference.

