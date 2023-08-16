X Pro (earlier TweetDeck) goes behind paywall, use by paying 6800 a year

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 16, 2023 01:54 PM IST

In July, Twitter (now rebranded as X), gave users ‘30 days’ to get verified to use TweetDeck (now X Pro).

X Pro, the service previously known as TweetDeck, has been put behind a paywall, with the move coming more than a month after Twitter (now rebranded as X) announced that people will have to be verified to use TweetDeck (now X Pro).

What happened?

On Tuesday, several users logging in to use X Pro were greeted with a message that said: “Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved.”

The message that shows up on opening TweetDeck.

The annual subscription to use X Pro is 6800 (approx. USD 82), the message showed.

What was Twitter's (now called X) message?

On July 4, the social network said in a post: “We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to save their saved searches & workflows via tweetdeck.twitter.com by selecting ”Try the new TweetDeck" in the bottom left menu…In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck."

What is X Pro (earlier TweetDeck)?

It is an essential tool for many people who either manage large communities on the platform, own multiple accounts or businesses that let their social media handled by a team. It consists of a series of customisable columns that display the individual's timeline, mentions, direct messages (DMs), lists, trends, favourites, search results, hashtags, and more.

