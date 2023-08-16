X Pro (earlier TweetDeck) goes behind paywall, use by paying 6800 a year

X Pro, the service previously known as TweetDeck, has been put behind a paywall, with the move coming more than a month after Twitter (now rebranded as X) announced that people will have to be verified to use TweetDeck (now X Pro).

A screenshot of the message that shows up on opening X Pro, previously Tweetdeck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What happened?

On Tuesday, several users logging in to use X Pro were greeted with a message that said: “Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved.”

The message that shows up on opening TweetDeck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The annual subscription to use X Pro is ₹6800 (approx. USD 82), the message showed.

What was Twitter's (now called X) message?

On July 4, the social network said in a post: “We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to save their saved searches & workflows via tweetdeck.twitter.com by selecting ”Try the new TweetDeck" in the bottom left menu…In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck."

What is X Pro (earlier TweetDeck)?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is an essential tool for many people who either manage large communities on the platform, own multiple accounts or businesses that let their social media handled by a team. It consists of a series of customisable columns that display the individual's timeline, mentions, direct messages (DMs), lists, trends, favourites, search results, hashtags, and more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON