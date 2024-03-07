Xiaomi 14 flagship series launches at 6pm in India. Watch livestream here

Xiaomi is set to launch its highly-anticipated Xiaomi 14 flagship series in India on Thursday. The event in New Delhi will begin at 6 pm IST. Xiaomi 14 is rumoured to offer 256GB and 512GB storage options.(Xiaomi 14)

Xiaomi enthusiasts eager to witness the launch of the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 can do so by tuning into the live stream on the company's official YouTube channel.

Viewers can either visit Xiaomi's YouTube channel through the live stream link or can catch the event in real-time directly through the window below.

Xiaomi 14 expected features

1. Impressive Display: The Xiaomi 14 is rumoured to feature a luxurious 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000nits.

2. Powerful Performance: Expected to be equipped with the advanced 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Xiaomi 14 is expected to deliver powerful and efficient performance, coupled with a robust 12GB LPDDR5X RAM.

3. Ample Storage Options: Users can anticipate two storage configurations for the Xiaomi 14 – 256GB and 512GB, offering ample space for storage needs.

4. Triple-Camera Setup: Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a versatile triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, there may be a high-resolution 32MP front camera for impressive selfies.

5. Long-Lasting Battery with Rapid Charging: The Xiaomi 14 is expected to house a substantial 4610mAh battery, ensuring lasting performance throughout the day. The device also supports a rapid 90W HyperCharge capability for quick and convenient charging.

How much will Xiaomi 14 cost?

As per pricing speculations, the Xiaomi 14 is anticipated to carry a premium tag of Rs. 75,000, positioning it as a high-end flagship smartphone in the market, Live Mint reported.