Xiaomi Pad 8 has earned a permanent spot in my backpack: Here's why

Xiaomi Pad 8 review: There are very few times when a tech product comes along that shakes your belief system. I was, for the most part, under the impression that Android tablets under ₹50,000 couldn’t provide a flagship-grade experience. Oh, how horribly wrong I was!

Xiaomi Pad 8, in Graphite. (Hindustan Times)

By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

Everything changed when I started using the Xiaomi Pad 8 as my default tablet of choice, alongside its Focus Keyboard and the Xiaomi Focus Pen, both of which are sold separately. Let me tell you, I used the whole combo without touching my iPad Air M3 or the iPad mini 7th generation. The experience was that good.

That said, it wasn’t all petals and roses, because the tablet does have its shortcomings, but nothing that distracts you from the tremendous value it offers. I will also tell you who shouldn’t buy this tablet at all because, yes, there is a group that should steer clear.

Excited to read the full deal? Read on. This is my detailed account of using the tablet for almost half a year.

Before we get started, here are the prices for the tablet and the versions that we have:

Xiaomi Pad 8 Focus Keyboard: ₹8,999

Xiaomi Pad 8 (12GB+256GB) With Pen: ₹48,999

Total combo value: ₹58,998, which is 34.37% less than the iPad Air M4 and 1.67% less than the OnePlus Pad 4 standalone. Also, yes, there has been a price hike compared to the launch price, but I would still call it a bargain compared to its rivals.

What stands out What holds it back Flagship-grade performance Slow charging Excellent 144Hz 3K display No Procreate on Android Fantastic quad speakers Some optimisation quirks Two-day-plus battery life Nano-texture version is expensive Excellent Focus Keyboard Reflections on the standard display Focus Pen is genuinely good Premium, iPad-like build — Excellent value under ₹ 50,000 —

Xiaomi Pad 8 review: Display and multimedia content consumption are stellar

Let’s be real, most of us use our tablets for media consumption, and I did the same, alongside some productivity bits. And, truth be told, the experience was sublime. Not once did I miss my iPad Air. The screen is that good.

It is not an OLED screen, but the black levels on offer are decent. It is a high-quality IPS LCD panel, no two ways about it. It offers a 144Hz refresh rate, and that makes for buttery smooth operation. Viewing angles are good as well, and so is the peak brightness. Not once did I wish that the screen could be a little brighter. I can’t say the same about the reflections, but then you have the nano-texture version if that is something you really care about. Gotta pay to play.

Xiaomi Pad 8 review

I have played most OTTs on it, alongside YouTube, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and JioHotstar. And yes, the Pad 8 supports Widevine L1. So, no worries there for your streaming needs in the highest quality possible.

The 11.2-inch 3K display has excellent colour tuning as well. It is fairly accurate, and I didn’t find it lacking in any capacity whatsoever. That’s a big compliment for a tablet that can be had for under ₹40,000.

So yes, you are not compromising on the display, and I say this having used the iPad Air M3 13-inch in tandem. You do start noticing the 60Hz after a while, though. Ahahaha.

Coming to the rest of the multimedia consumption highlights, mostly the speakers, I would rate the tablet highly here as well. Easily 8/10 speakers.

It has a quad-speaker setup, which, again, is better than even the iPad Air’s two-speaker setup. The speakers also support Dolby Atmos tuning, and they sound really full for the most part. That said, you can muffle them every now and then if you are holding the tablet in a certain way, but then again, that holds true for most tablets.

Luckily, I was using it with the Focus Keyboard, and that solved the problem for me.

S-tier multimedia consumption, for sure. It punches way above its weight class.

Coming to what might be boring stuff for some people: how is it for working and content creation?

See, if you are expecting iPad-level productivity, and you are a die-hard artist who got smitten by the Apple Pencil 2nd generation or the Pro, you won’t get that level of refinement here. As simple and blatant as that.

But at the same time, if you are not that user, this shouldn’t affect your purchase decision. This mostly has to do with Procreate not being available on Android, so it holds true for most Android tablets.

But again, for content creation, you do have the likes of LumaFusion available on Android now. Yes, it is a paid app, but at least you have that option.

You can simply download LumaFusion on your Xiaomi Pad 8. I did. I own the app, and I can tell you the experience was buttery smooth, not as good as my iPad Air M3, which I also use, but almost there. It never underwent a hiccup. It was just a buttery smooth experience all the time.

I did 4K video editing, multiple layers with a lot of text, and the experience never skipped a beat. It always performed well.

It also helps that the unit I have comes with a Focus Keyboard and Focus Pen, and they are the perfect accessories for this sort of stuff. It makes the experience almost like using a dedicated laptop. It’s not just as good as a MacBook, I would say, but it’s almost there, which, again, is a big statement.

Performance and battery life, at large, are great

Again, the unit I have of the Xiaomi Pad 8 has the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which is standard across the lineup, and I have the model with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, running on Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

Now, these are great specs for the price, I would say. There’s also a model available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Coming to the performance itself, I would say the CPU performance has been excellent. In Geekbench scoring, our unit scored 6,345 points, which is a great multi-core score in Geekbench. As for AnTuTu CPU, our unit scored 2.26 million overall.

As for AnTuTu GPU scoring, it scored 7.56 lakh. Now, these are great numbers and are a good indicator of how the tablet could perform, and it does translate into real-world usage.

I was able to game on the tablet quite comfortably. And yes, you can get 90fps in BGMI if you’re looking for it. So you’re covered on that front.

Xiaomi Pad 8 with the Focus Pen.

Having said that, it has a 9,200mAh battery, which performs great. You can easily expect the tablet to last two full working days on heavy usage. There was not a single time that I thought the battery life was lacking. However, the charging speed is definitely lacklustre.

My usage involved watching a lot of YouTube, streaming OTT content, editing photos here and there on Lightroom, and all of that. For this usage, it lasts way beyond two days for me.

Having said that, I believe Xiaomi has been lagging on the optimisation front here a little. While the idle battery drain is great, it does often drop a little too much in certain scenarios, which can be mitigated considering there is a rather large battery.

You should know that different models have different UFS storage types. The 8GB model comes with UFS 3.1 storage, while the 12GB model comes with UFS 4.1 storage. So, if you want the better performance, I would recommend getting the higher-end version.

But also remember that there is a price difference.

So, would I recommend the highest-end version? Maybe.

The base model now starts at ₹38,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model starts at ₹43,999. So, you’re not paying too much extra and are getting better storage and more RAM, which is invaluable in this day and age.

I would get the 12GB + 256GB model, especially considering the value you get..

Xiaomi Pad 8: Design and build quality are S-Tier

I can’t begin to tell you the number of times people have confused the Xiaomi Pad 8 for an iPad Pro. Yes, it looks so similar, especially with the Focus Keyboard and the Focus Pen.

So, aesthetics-wise, Xiaomi seems to be going the Apple way, but I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing.

The build quality of this tablet is solid. It’s built like a tank. It has a metal construction, and the display barely has any scratches throughout my usage. The Focus Keyboard has to be the star of the show for me.

The hinge is solid, the keyboard feels super tactile and fun to type on, and the trackpad is not flimsy like other keyboards you get. The Focus Pen is super nice. It almost feels as good as the Apple Pencil Pro that I use. It has magnetic connectivity for charging.

The tablet just feels like a really solidly built piece of hardware. I would rank it in the same territory as the iPad, and that’s just big words for this tablet.

Having said that, I would get the Graphite Gray version of the tablet and not the Titanium Blue. I’ve seen both in person, but Graphite Gray just looks more discreet and more polished.

Can't even begin to count the number of times people mistook this for an iPad. Smh.

Also, another thing that I wouldn’t recommend is the nano-texture display model. I’ve seen it firsthand with a friend, and it can dim down the content, especially in bright surroundings. That’s what I felt, at least. That’s just a personal observation.

Also, it is certainly more expensive, coming in at ₹46,000. So, if you’re not going to be taking advantage of it, I wouldn’t actually recommend it.

The meeting experience is decent, too

The cameras on the Xiaomi Pad 8 are good for the most part. They are not going to replace your smartphone for photography, nor are they meant to, but they are more than capable for the kind of things you would typically use a tablet camera for. The front camera, in particular, impressed me during video calls, with a crisp and clear output that kept me looking sharp. Overall, the cameras are not the biggest highlight of the Pad 8, but they are certainly good enough for everyday use.

Verdict: Get it before Xiaomi bumps up the price again!

The Xiaomi Pad 8 has quietly become my everyday go-to tablet of choice.

I do a lot on it. I type, I consume, I game, I produce, and a whole lot more. And the subtle touches, like having full DC dimming, the option to get a nano-texture display, the excellent speaker setup, quad speakers, by the way, like I told you about, and the general build quality on offer, make it hard to beat.

Even after the price hike, the tablet starts at around ₹39,000. So, if you are in the market for a top-tier Android flagship and don’t want to spend iPad money or upwards of ₹50,000, I think the Xiaomi Pad 8 makes a lot of sense and will continue to do so for years to come.

Having used it for the past half a year and more, this has earned a permanent spot in my backpack.

Section Key takeaway Verdict Price & value The Pad 8 starts at around ₹ 39,000, while the 12GB + 256GB model offers better RAM and faster UFS 4.1 storage. The full tablet + keyboard + pen combo still undercuts its major rivals. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display & multimedia 11.2-inch 3K IPS LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate, good colours, brightness and viewing angles. Widevine L1 ensures high-quality OTT streaming. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos are a major highlight. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Productivity Excellent for everyday work, especially with the Focus Keyboard and Pen. It gets close to a laptop-like experience, although iPadOS still has an edge for specialised workflows. ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Content creation LumaFusion runs extremely smoothly, including 4K editing and multi-layer projects. However, the lack of apps such as Procreate means serious artists may still prefer an iPad. ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Performance Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 delivers flagship-grade performance. Strong Geekbench and AnTuTu scores translate well into real-world usage, while BGMI can run at 90fps. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Battery life The 9,200mAh battery comfortably lasts two working days under heavy use and can go beyond that with lighter usage. Idle drain is also good. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Charging Charging speeds are one of the weaker aspects of the tablet and don't quite match the otherwise impressive package. ⭐⭐⭐ Storage & RAM The 12GB + 256GB model gets UFS 4.1, compared with UFS 3.1 on the 8GB model. The higher-end variant is worth considering for the extra RAM and faster storage. ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Design & build Premium metal construction, excellent durability and an iPad Pro-like aesthetic. The tablet feels substantially built and belongs in the same conversation as Apple's hardware. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Focus Keyboard One of the biggest reasons the Pad 8 feels premium. Solid hinge, tactile keys and a capable trackpad make it genuinely useful for work. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Focus Pen Magnetic charging and a refined writing experience that comes surprisingly close to the Apple Pencil Pro. ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Who should buy it? Users looking for a premium Android tablet for entertainment, productivity, gaming and serious content creation without spending iPad-level money. Strong buy Who should skip it? Serious digital artists who depend on apps such as Procreate, or users who specifically want the deeper creative ecosystem and refinement of iPadOS. Consider iPad Overall After nearly six months, the Pad 8 has become a genuine everyday tablet rather than a secondary device. Its combination of display, speakers, performance, battery, accessories and build quality makes it exceptional value. 4.5/5

Specification Xiaomi Pad 8 Display 11.2-inch 3K IPS LCD Resolution 3K Refresh rate 144Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Storage type UFS 3.1 (8GB) / UFS 4.1 (12GB) Operating system Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Rear camera 13MP Front camera 8MP Speakers Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Battery 9,200mAh Stylus support Xiaomi Focus Pen Keyboard support Xiaomi Focus Keyboard Gaming Up to 90fps in BGMI RAM + storage variant tested 12GB + 256GB Starting price ₹ 38,999 Price of tested variant ₹ 43,999 Tablet + Pen + Keyboard combo ₹ 58,998

Other Tablets We Recommend

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

tabletandroid Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}