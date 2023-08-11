Xiaomi's Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed. Check features, specs

Chinese mobile giant Xiaomi has announced the launch of its most-anticipated Mix Fold 3 smartphone. The company's chief executive officer (CEO) Lei Jun took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the launch date, i.e August 15.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will be launched in China.(Lei Jun/X)

“When it comes to foldable phones, being slim and lightweight is not enough. What really matters is ensuring that the product features have no shortcomings. This is what will shape the future of foldable phones. Our new offering, #XiaomiMIXFold3, defines a new standard for foldable display”, Jun posted. The event will be held on August 15 at 12:30 AM IST. The launch will be livestreamed on MI's official website.

Mix Fold 3 specs

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will have an all-focal length quad camera which is co-engineered with Leica, the Xiaomi CEO said in an X post. Talking of other features, Jun posted,"We've been working hard to create an incredibly sturdy hinge. With our new proprietary hinge made from ultra-resistant carbon steel, you can fold it up to 500,000 times without worry! And we've added 1800MPa high-strength steel to give the screen wrap-around protection, so it stands strong in every possible way."

Xiaomi is planning to focus on 5G smartphones in a bid to reclaim market share in India, that it lost to rivals like Samsung, Bloomberg reported. The Chinese tech giant had commanded the smartphone lead in the Indian market for years before government regulations led to its decline. According to research IDC Corp's report, Xiaomi was ranked fourth behind Samsung, Oppo and Vivo in India's smartphone market.

India is one of the most intensely contested markets for the world’s biggest phone brands, with companies such as iPhone maker Apple Inc. pushing to boost sales in the planet’s most populous country. (With Bloomberg inputs)

