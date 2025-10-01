You won’t be able to charge your phone, laptop on flights of this airline, ban imposed on…

Travellers flying with Emirates will no longer be able to use power banks during flights. The airline has introduced a new rule, effective October 1, 2025, that bans passengers from using these devices while onboard. Emirates has banned the in-flight use of power banks from October 1, 2025.

According to the regulation, each passenger may carry one power bank of up to 100 watt-hours in cabin baggage, but the device must remain switched off for the entire journey. Passengers cannot use power banks to charge their phones or tablets, nor can they recharge the power banks using in-seat outlets.

Emirates stated the decision followed a safety review. “The use of power banks has grown significantly in recent years, leading to more battery-related incidents in aviation. This measure aims to reduce such risks,” the airline said.

The airline highlighted that growing reliance on power banks has contributed to a rise in lithium battery-related incidents in aviation. By restricting their use, Emirates aims to reduce risks linked to overheating or malfunctioning batteries.

The airline has clarified storage rules as well. Accepted power banks must have visible capacity ratings and can only be kept in the seat pocket or under the seat ahead, not in overhead bins. Emirates added that its aircraft are already fitted with charging ports, but passengers should ensure their devices are fully charged before boarding, especially on long flights.

Why Power Banks Matter for Travellers

Power banks are portable chargers widely used to recharge small devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. Some larger models can even power laptops. These gadgets usually contain lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, which can pose fire hazards if mishandled or damaged.

Current Aviation Rules on Carrying Power Banks

Global aviation authorities, including the FAA, TSA, CAA, and IATA, already regulate power bank use. Generally, power banks must be carried in hand luggage and cannot exceed 100 Wh (roughly 27,000 mAh). Some airlines allow power banks up to 160 Wh with prior approval, but those above this limit are banned from flights.

The IATA also allows up to 20 spare batteries or power banks under 100 Wh, and up to two between 100–160 Wh with approval. However, airlines can enforce stricter restrictions, as Emirates has now done.

Tips for Travellers

Passengers planning to carry power banks should ensure the devices are undamaged, below 100 Wh, and intended for personal use. Travellers are advised to fully charge both their power banks and electronic devices before leaving for the airport, as in-seat ports or airport outlets remain the only alternatives during travel.