Your everyday audio companion: 7 wireless earbuds for work, travel and entertainment

work calls, travel frequently or enjoy listening to music on the go, the right pair can make a difference to your everyday experience. Features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), battery life, microphone quality, comfort and audio performance are worth considering before making a purchase.

From work calls to travel playlists, explore seven wireless earbuds designed to suit different listening needs and lifestyles.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

With several options available from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Nothing, OPPO, OnePlus and realme, finding the right fit can be challenging. We compare seven wireless earbuds across key specifications, features, pros and cons to help you find an option that matches your lifestyle and listening preferences.

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Apple AirPods 5 offer a comfortable open-ear listening experience with impressive sound quality, Active Noise Cancellation and seamless integration with Apple devices. Powered by Apple's H2 chip, they feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalised Spatial Audio and Live Translation. Their lightweight design makes them suitable for everyday use, commuting and calls. They also provide improved water resistance and convenient hands-free Siri functionality.

Specifications Chip Apple H2 headphone chip. Audio Custom high-excursion driver and Adaptive EQ. Noise cancellation ANC, Adaptive Audio and Transparency Mode. Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3. Battery Up to 4 hours per charge with ANC and 20 hours with charging case. Durability IP57 dust, sweat and water resistance. Reasons to Buy Excellent integration with iPhone, iPad and other Apple devices. Advanced ANC, Spatial Audio and intelligent audio features. Reasons to Avoid Open-ear design may not provide a secure fit for everyone. Battery life per charge is relatively short compared with competitors.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the lightweight design, clear sound quality, seamless Apple connectivity and comfortable everyday usage. Some may find the battery backup and fit less impressive.

Why choose this product?

Choose AirPods 5 if you use Apple devices and want convenient connectivity, quality audio, intelligent noise cancellation and useful features for everyday listening.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro deliver a premium listening experience with Hi-Fi audio, an advanced two-way speaker system and Adaptive ANC 2.0. Their intelligent features include Voice Detect, 360 Audio, Live Translation and Head Gestures. Designed for immersive listening, they offer personalised sound adjustments and improved noise control. Their IP57 protection and Galaxy ecosystem integration make them suitable for everyday listening, travel and entertainment.

Specifications Speaker Two-way speaker system. Audio Hi-Fi sound with Adaptive EQ 2.0. Noise cancellation Adaptive ANC 2.0. Connectivity Bluetooth 6.1. Battery Up to 6 hours per charge with ANC and 26 hours with case. Durability IP57 dust and water resistance with six microphones. Reasons to Buy Detailed sound quality with powerful bass and immersive 360 Audio. Advanced ANC and useful intelligent features. Reasons to Avoid Some advanced features require compatible Samsung devices. Premium pricing may not suit budget-conscious buyers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the detailed sound, powerful bass, comfortable fit and effective noise cancellation. Some may find the premium pricing and Samsung-specific features limiting.

Why choose this product?

Choose Galaxy Buds4 Pro for premium sound quality, advanced noise cancellation, intelligent features and seamless integration with compatible Samsung smartphones and tablets.

Nothing Ear (a) combines distinctive transparent styling with powerful audio features and practical everyday functionality. Its 11mm dynamic driver delivers enjoyable sound, while LDAC support enables high-resolution wireless audio with compatible devices. The earbuds feature up to 45dB Active Noise Cancellation, customisable equaliser settings and dual-device connectivity. ChatGPT compatibility, fast charging and extended battery life make them an appealing option for music and calls.

Specifications Driver 11mm dynamic driver. Audio Hi-Res Audio certification with LDAC support. Noise cancellation Adaptive ANC up to 45dB. Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with dual-device connection. Battery Up to 42.5 hours with charging case (ANC off). Durability IP54-rated earbuds. Reasons to Buy Excellent audio features and LDAC support at an affordable price. Distinctive transparent design with useful app customisation. Reasons to Avoid ANC performance may vary in particularly noisy environments. Some users may experience connectivity or battery-related issues.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the stylish transparent design, punchy sound, customisable equaliser and value for money. Some may find ANC performance and long-term battery reliability less consistent.

Why choose this product?

Choose Nothing Ear (a) if you want stylish earbuds with high-resolution audio, effective everyday noise cancellation, ChatGPT compatibility and versatile customisation without premium pricing.

OPPO Enco Air5 Pro offers an impressive combination of powerful noise cancellation, high-resolution audio and extended battery life. Its 12mm dynamic drivers deliver rich sound, while LHDC 5.0 support enhances wireless audio quality with compatible devices. Featuring up to 55dB ANC, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity and fast charging, these earbuds are designed for commuters, music enthusiasts and users seeking a versatile everyday listening experience.

Specifications Driver 12mm dynamic drivers. Audio Hi-Res Audio with LHDC 5.0. Noise cancellation Up to 55dB ANC. Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0. Battery Up to 54 hours with charging case (ANC off). Durability IP55 water and dust resistance. Reasons to Buy Powerful ANC performance for commuting and noisy environments. Excellent battery backup with high-resolution audio support. Reasons to Avoid Battery performance decreases considerably when ANC is enabled. Touch controls may occasionally feel inconsistent.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the powerful bass, effective noise cancellation, comfortable fit and dependable battery life. Some may find the touch controls inconsistent and sound tuning less balanced.

Why choose this product?

Choose OPPO Enco Air5 Pro if you want powerful ANC, high-resolution audio, long battery life and comfortable earbuds for music, commuting and everyday calls.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are designed for users who prioritise long battery life, powerful bass and everyday convenience. Their 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers deliver engaging audio, while 3D Spatial Audio enhances the listening experience. With up to 54 hours of playback, dual-device connectivity, AI Translation and low-latency gaming support, these earbuds offer a practical combination of entertainment, productivity and communication features.

Specifications Driver 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. Audio 3D Spatial Audio and Sound Master EQ. Noise cancellation Two-microphone AI call noise cancellation. Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device connection. Battery Up to 54 hours with charging case. Additional features 47ms low latency, AI Translation and IP55 protection. Reasons to Buy Excellent battery life for extended music listening and travel. Large drivers, dual-device connectivity and useful gaming features. Reasons to Avoid No dedicated Active Noise Cancellation for music listening. Bass-heavy sound may not suit listeners who prefer balanced audio.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the long battery life, powerful bass, comfortable design and affordable pricing. Some may prefer stronger noise isolation and more advanced audio customisation.

Why choose this product?

Choose Nord Buds 3r if you need affordable earbuds with exceptional battery life, powerful bass, gaming-friendly latency and convenient connectivity for everyday use.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are affordable wireless earbuds offering essential premium-inspired features for everyday listening. They combine Active Noise Cancellation with enriched bass, six microphones and Galaxy AI-enabled functionality. Their comfortable in-ear design, IP54 protection and up to 35 hours of battery life make them suitable for music, calls and commuting. They provide a practical option for users seeking Samsung ecosystem compatibility without spending on flagship earbuds.

Specifications Speaker Single-way speaker with enriched bass. Audio AAC, SBC and Samsung Scalable Codec. Noise cancellation Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound. Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4. Battery Up to 35 hours with case (ANC off). Durability IP54 dust and water resistance with six microphones. Reasons to Buy Affordable entry into Samsung's wireless earbud ecosystem. Useful ANC, enriched bass and good overall battery backup. Reasons to Avoid Audio capabilities are more basic than Samsung's Pro models. No 360 Audio or advanced two-way speaker system.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the comfortable fit, bass-focused sound, useful ANC and battery backup. Some may find the audio detail and advanced features limited compared with premium alternatives.

Why choose this product?

Choose Galaxy Buds Core if you want affordable Samsung earbuds with ANC, dependable battery life, comfortable everyday use and useful Galaxy ecosystem features.

realme Buds Air 8 are feature-rich wireless earbuds designed for immersive sound, effective noise cancellation and extended listening. Their dual dynamic driver configuration combines 11mm and 6mm drivers to deliver detailed audio with enhanced bass. With up to 55dB ANC, Hi-Res LHDC support, 360-degree Spatial Audio and 58 hours of playback, they offer versatility for music, gaming, calls and everyday entertainment.

Specifications Driver 11mm + 6mm dual dynamic drivers. Audio Hi-Res Audio with LHDC support. Noise cancellation Up to 55dB ANC. Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4. Battery Up to 58 hours with charging case. Additional features Six-microphone ENC, 45ms low latency, 360° Spatial Audio and IP55 protection. Reasons to Buy Dual-driver configuration delivers detailed audio and enhanced bass. Excellent combination of ANC, battery life and gaming features. Reasons to Avoid Bass-heavy sound may not suit everyone's listening preferences. Actual battery life decreases with ANC and higher volume levels.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the powerful bass, detailed sound, long battery life and effective ANC. Some may find the sound profile overly bass-heavy and noise cancellation inconsistent.

Why choose this product?

Choose realme Buds Air 8 if you want feature-packed earbuds with dual drivers, powerful ANC, impressive battery life and immersive audio at a competitive price.

Factors to consider when buying wireless earbuds

Sound quality: Look for good audio clarity, balanced bass and features such as Hi-Res Audio support for an enjoyable listening experience.

Active Noise Cancellation: ANC helps reduce background noise during travel, work and everyday listening.

Battery life: Check playback time per charge and the additional backup offered by the charging case.

Call quality: Multiple microphones and noise reduction features can help deliver clearer calls in busy environments.

Comfort and durability: Choose a secure, comfortable fit with suitable water and dust resistance, especially for workouts and frequent travel.

Top 3 features of best earphones

Earbuds ANC Battery life (with case) Driver / audio Apple AirPods 5 ANC Up to 20 hours* Custom high-excursion driver, H2 chip Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro Adaptive ANC 2.0 Up to 26 hours (ANC on) Two-way speaker Nothing Ear (a) 2024 Up to 45dB Up to 42.5 hours 11mm driver, LDAC OPPO Enco Air5 Pro Up to 55dB Up to 54 hours 12mm driver, LHDC 5.0 OnePlus Nord Buds 3r No music ANC Up to 54 hours 12.4mm titanium-coated driver Samsung Galaxy Buds Core ANC Up to 35 hours Single-way speaker realme Buds Air 8 Up to 55dB Up to 58 hours 11mm + 6mm dual drivers

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FAQs Which features should I look for when buying wireless earbuds? Look for good sound quality, ANC, long battery life, clear call quality, comfortable fit and reliable connectivity.

Are ANC earbuds worth buying? Yes, ANC earbuds help reduce background noise, making them useful for commuting, travelling, working and listening in noisy environments.

How much battery life is good for wireless earbuds? Earbuds offering 5–8 hours per charge and 25–40 hours with the charging case are suitable for most everyday users.

Which earbuds are best for work calls? Choose earbuds with multiple microphones, effective environmental noise reduction, a comfortable fit and stable Bluetooth connectivity.

Are expensive wireless earbuds always better? Not necessarily. Budget and mid-range earbuds can offer excellent sound, ANC and battery life. The right choice depends on your usage and priorities.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.