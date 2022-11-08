‘Your feedback is appreciated. Now pay $8’: Musk's sly dig at US Congresswoman

Elon Musk is not going to change the $8 subscription fee decision for verification badge, no matter how much you whine on Twitter. He never shies away from mocking the critics who have been questioning his paid verification move.In a latest tweet, the 51-year-old billionaire tweeted a picture of a T-shirt which had the caption, "Your feedback is appreciated. Now pay $8". The tweet has garnered nearly 2.50 lakh likes and has been retweeted nearly 20,000 times.Musk's tweet is in response to American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with whom has been engaged in a war of words ever since taking over as Twitter owner.“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan”, Cortez had tweeted on November 2. Musk had responded by sharing a picture of sweatshirt bearing her number a day later.The Congresswoman was quick to hit back at Musk, tweeting, "Proud of this and always will be. My workers are union, make a living wage, have full healthcare, and aren’t subject to racist treatment in their workplaces. Items are made in USA. Team AOC honors and respects working people. You should try it sometime instead of union-busting".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another tweet, Musk wrote, "Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol. I just hope the servers don’t melt!".Earlier, The Verge reported that Twitter documents claimed the social media platform's daily user growth reached ‘all-time highs’ during the first week of Musk's takeover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the report, the microblogging platform's monetisable daily user growth spiked to more than 20 per cent while the US market was growing even quickly. The company documents claim that Twitter added more than 15 million daily active users.

This comes at a time when several high-profile celebrities like Mick Foley, Gigi Hadid and now TV host Whoopi Goldberg quit Twitter. “I’m getting off. I’m getting off today, because I just feel like it’s so messy and I’m tired of now having had certain kinds of attitudes blocked, and now they’re back on", Variety quoted Goldberg who announced it on her show ‘The View’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON