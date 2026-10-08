Your perfectly good TV may suddenly feel outdated after seeing these 55-inch TVs this Great Indian Festival Sale 2026

A 55-inch TV often strikes the right balance between an immersive screen and a living-room-friendly footprint. That makes it one of the most popular sizes for buyers looking to upgrade, especially during a major sale like the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. This year's event offers discounts on TVs from brands including Samsung, Sony, LG, Xiaomi, and TCL, along with a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI cards and additional savings for Prime members.
However, choosing the right 55-inch 4K TV involves more than comparing sale prices. QLED and Mini LED models suit buyers who want brighter, higher-contrast pictures, while OLED remains an option for those who prioritise deep blacks and cinematic viewing. High refresh rates also make a difference for sports and gaming. With that in mind, here are 10 of the best 55-inch TVs to consider during the sale.
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1. Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 55-inch QLED TV
The Xiaomi FX Pro targets viewers who want a large 4K screen without paying a premium for advanced TV technology. Its QLED panel delivers richer colours, while HDR10+ can add more detail to compatible movies and shows. Filmmaker Mode suits cinema fans, and the 120Hz Game Booster delivers smoother motion when the right content is available.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Bright, colourful QLED display
Filmmaker Mode for movies
34W speakers
Reasons to Avoid
Standard 60Hz panel
Picture quality is less refined than premium TVs
Bass could be stronger
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The Xiaomi FX is a step up from the FX Pro, mainly because it uses QD-Mini LED backlighting. Full Array Local Dimming gives the TV better control over bright and dark parts of an image, making movies look more convincing. HDR10+ adds to its movie credentials, while the 120Hz DLG mode gives gamers smoother motion.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Better contrast with Mini LED
HDR10+ support
120Hz gaming mode
Reasons to Avoid
Native refresh rate is 60Hz
Sound is not very powerful
Fire TV interface may take some getting used to
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The Lumio Vision 7 II offers everyday viewers plenty of features without venturing into the higher end of the 55-inch TV market. Its QLED display suits colourful movies, shows, and sports, while Google TV brings streaming apps together in one place. The 30W audio system also provides enough output for regular living-room viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Colourful QLED screen
Easy-to-use Google TV
30W built-in speakers
Reasons to Avoid
Only a 60Hz display
Brand has a smaller market presence
Picture processing is not as polished as Sony or Samsung
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The LG NU87 suits households that watch a mix of streaming services, TV channels, and older content. Its Nano 4K display and AI upscaling improve the appearance of lower-resolution footage, while HDR10 Pro adds more range to compatible content. Filmmaker Mode also gives movie fans a more natural picture.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good upscaling for older content
Filmmaker Mode
Simple webOS interface
Reasons to Avoid
Standard 60Hz panel
20W speakers are modest
No Dolby Vision
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Samsung's 55-inch Mini LED TV targets viewers who want better contrast without moving to an OLED television. Its Mini LED backlight provides better control over bright and dark areas, while 4K upscaling can improve older content. The 120Hz DLG mode is also useful for sports and gaming when you need smoother motion.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Better contrast than standard LED TVs
Useful 4K upscaling
Seven years of software upgrades
Reasons to Avoid
Native refresh rate is 60Hz
30W speakers are average
Just one USB port
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The TCL T8D targets people who want a TV that handles gaming and sports as well as movies and streaming. Its QLED panel pairs QD-Mini LED dimming with a 144Hz refresh rate, making fast-moving scenes look smoother. Google TV handles the software, while Dolby Atmos support adds depth to the built-in audio.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Smooth 144Hz refresh rate
QLED with better contrast control
Dolby Atmos support
Reasons to Avoid
Only one USB port
Built-in sound could be fuller
Dark scenes are not as deep as OLED
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The TCL Q6C is designed for viewers who want to prioritise picture quality and built-in sound. Its QD-Mini LED panel uses up to 512 dimming zones to improve contrast, while the 144Hz refresh rate suits gaming and sports. The 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel audio system also gives movies more weight than a typical TV speaker setup.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Strong contrast with Mini LED
Smooth 144Hz display
Powerful Onkyo speaker system
Reasons to Avoid
Costs more than regular QLED TVs
Takes up more space
OLED still has deeper blacks
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The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 takes a straightforward approach, relying on picture processing rather than advanced Mini LED or OLED technology. Its 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO can improve the clarity of lower-resolution content, which helps with standard TV channels. Google TV then provides access to popular streaming services and apps.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good picture processing
Upscales HD content well
Google TV is easy to use
Reasons to Avoid
50Hz native refresh rate
No local dimming
20W speakers are basic
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The BRAVIA 3 II is a better fit for viewers who want Sony's picture processing and also spend time gaming or watching fast-moving sports. Its 120Hz display delivers smoother motion, while VRR and ALLM help when you connect the TV to a compatible gaming console. Dolby Vision also makes it better suited to HDR movies and streaming content.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Smooth 120Hz display
Useful gaming features
Dolby Vision support
Reasons to Avoid
No Mini LED backlight
20W speakers are basic
Dark scenes lack OLED-level contrast
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The Samsung S85H is the premium pick for viewers who prioritise picture quality. Its OLED panel can turn off individual pixels, producing deep blacks and strong contrast in dark movie scenes. The 120Hz refresh rate also keeps sports and games smooth, while HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode enhance its appeal for movie watching.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Excellent blacks and contrast
Smooth 120Hz display
Good choice for movies and gaming
Reasons to Avoid
More expensive than LED TVs
20W speakers may need a soundbar
OLED burn-in is still a consideration
Q1. Should I buy a QLED, Mini LED or OLED TV for my needs?
Choose OLED if movies and series are your priority, particularly in a darkened room, as it delivers the deepest blacks and the strongest contrast. Mini LED is better suited to bright living rooms, sports and HDR content, thanks to its higher brightness and more precise backlighting. QLED makes sense if you want vivid colours and a good 4K viewing experience without spending as much on premium display technology.
Q2. What should I prioritise if I watch a mix of movies, sports and gaming?
For a mixed-use TV, look for a combination of good contrast, high brightness, and at least a 120 Hz refresh rate. OLED is particularly suited to movies and gaming, while Mini LED can be a better fit if you watch plenty of sports in a bright room. If gaming matters, also check for VRR, ALLM, and HDMI 2.1 rather than choosing a TV based on refresh rate alone.
How Do These TVs Stack Up?
Product
Display
Audio
Connectivity
|Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10+, 60Hz, up to 120Hz DLG Game Booster
|34W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 2 USB
|Xiaomi Smartchoice FX 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, Full Array Local Dimming, 60Hz, up to 120Hz DLG
|30W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet
|Lumio Vision 7 II 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QLED, 60Hz
|30W, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet
|LG NU87 AI Series 55-inch
|55-inch 4K Nano, 60Hz, HDR10 Pro
|20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC
|Samsung Vision AI Mini LED 55-inch
|55-inch 4K Mini LED, HDR10+, 60Hz, 120Hz DLG
|30W, 2-channel, OTS Lite
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC, Ethernet
|TCL T8D 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QLED, QD-Mini LED dimming, 144Hz
|34W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 4 HDMI, 1 USB 3.0, Ethernet
|TCL Q6C 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, up to 512+ zones, 144Hz
|46W Onkyo 2.1-channel, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, USB, Ethernet
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55-inch
|55-inch 4K LCD, 50Hz
|20W, 2.0-channel
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC
|Sony BRAVIA 3 II 55-inch
|55-inch 4K LCD, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, VRR
|20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, VRR, ALLM
|Samsung S85H 55-inch OLED
|55-inch 4K OLED, 120Hz, VRR, HDR10+
|20W, 2-channel, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC
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- What TV discounts are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?
Amazon is offering up to 65% off TVs during the Great Indian Festival 2026, across budget, mid-range, and premium models. Selected TVs also come with additional bank discounts, No-Cost EMI and exchange offers.
- Can I get additional discounts when buying a TV during the sale?
Yes. Eligible purchases made using SBI Credit or Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI can receive a 10% instant discount. Prime members can also get additional savings on select offers, while exchange benefits can further reduce the effective price of eligible TVs.
- Is the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 a good time to buy a new TV?
It can be, particularly if you have been waiting for a price cut on a 4K, QLED, Mini LED or OLED TV. However, compare the sale price with the TV's usual selling price and factor in bank, exchange and EMI benefits before deciding. Gadgets 360
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.