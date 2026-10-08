...
...
Next Story
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Your perfectly good TV may suddenly feel outdated after seeing these 55-inch TVs this Great Indian Festival Sale 2026

Whether you watch movies, cricket or games, these 10 55-inch TVs offer different strengths across QLED, Mini LED and OLED during the sale.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 16:00:58 IST
By Shubh Bhushan
Prefer HTon Google
Our PickFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

A 55-inch TV often strikes the right balance between an immersive screen and a living-room-friendly footprint. That makes it one of the most popular sizes for buyers looking to upgrade, especially during a major sale like the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. This year's event offers discounts on TVs from brands including Samsung, Sony, LG, Xiaomi, and TCL, along with a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI cards and additional savings for Prime members.

The sale covers TVs across price ranges, with additional savings through select payment and exchange offers. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)
The sale covers TVs across price ranges, with additional savings through select payment and exchange offers. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

However, choosing the right 55-inch 4K TV involves more than comparing sale prices. QLED and Mini LED models suit buyers who want brighter, higher-contrast pictures, while OLED remains an option for those who prioritise deep blacks and cinematic viewing. High refresh rates also make a difference for sports and gaming. With that in mind, here are 10 of the best 55-inch TVs to consider during the sale.

1. Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 55-inch QLED TV

The Xiaomi FX Pro targets viewers who want a large 4K screen without paying a premium for advanced TV technology. Its QLED panel delivers richer colours, while HDR10+ can add more detail to compatible movies and shows. Filmmaker Mode suits cinema fans, and the 120Hz Game Booster delivers smoother motion when the right content is available.

Specifications

Display
55-inch QLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
60Hz, up to 120Hz DLG Game Booster
Processor
Quad-core A55
Operating system
Fire OS 8
Audio
34W with Dolby Audio and DTS
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports (1 × eARC), 2 USB 2.0 ports

Reasons to Buy

Bright, colourful QLED display

Filmmaker Mode for movies

34W speakers

Reasons to Avoid

Standard 60Hz panel

Picture quality is less refined than premium TVs

Bass could be stronger

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Xiaomi FX is a step up from the FX Pro, mainly because it uses QD-Mini LED backlighting. Full Array Local Dimming gives the TV better control over bright and dark parts of an image, making movies look more convincing. HDR10+ adds to its movie credentials, while the 120Hz DLG mode gives gamers smoother motion.

Specifications

Display
55-inch QD-Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
60Hz, up to 120Hz DLG Game Booster
Processor
Quad-core A55
Operating system
Fire OS
Audio
30W with Dolby Audio and DTS
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet

Reasons to Buy

Better contrast with Mini LED

HDR10+ support

120Hz gaming mode

Reasons to Avoid

Native refresh rate is 60Hz

Sound is not very powerful

Fire TV interface may take some getting used to

The Lumio Vision 7 II offers everyday viewers plenty of features without venturing into the higher end of the 55-inch TV market. Its QLED display suits colourful movies, shows, and sports, while Google TV brings streaming apps together in one place. The 30W audio system also provides enough output for regular living-room viewing.

Specifications

Display
55-inch QLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
60Hz
Processor
BOSS processor
Operating system
Google TV
Audio
30W with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports

Reasons to Buy

Colourful QLED screen

Easy-to-use Google TV

30W built-in speakers

Reasons to Avoid

Only a 60Hz display

Brand has a smaller market presence

Picture processing is not as polished as Sony or Samsung

The LG NU87 suits households that watch a mix of streaming services, TV channels, and older content. Its Nano 4K display and AI upscaling improve the appearance of lower-resolution footage, while HDR10 Pro adds more range to compatible content. Filmmaker Mode also gives movie fans a more natural picture.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K UHD Nano, 3840 x 2160
Refresh rate
60Hz
Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9
Operating system
webOS 26
Audio
20W, 2.0-channel with Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, eARC

Reasons to Buy

Good upscaling for older content

Filmmaker Mode

Simple webOS interface

Reasons to Avoid

Standard 60Hz panel

20W speakers are modest

No Dolby Vision

Samsung's 55-inch Mini LED TV targets viewers who want better contrast without moving to an OLED television. Its Mini LED backlight provides better control over bright and dark areas, while 4K upscaling can improve older content. The 120Hz DLG mode is also useful for sports and gaming when you need smoother motion.

Specifications

Display
55-inch Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
60Hz, 120Hz DLG
Processor
Mini LED Processor 4K
Operating system
Tizen
Audio
30W, 2-channel with OTS Lite
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, eARC, Ethernet

Reasons to Buy

Better contrast than standard LED TVs

Useful 4K upscaling

Seven years of software upgrades

Reasons to Avoid

Native refresh rate is 60Hz

30W speakers are average

Just one USB port

The TCL T8D targets people who want a TV that handles gaming and sports as well as movies and streaming. Its QLED panel pairs QD-Mini LED dimming with a 144Hz refresh rate, making fast-moving scenes look smoother. Google TV handles the software, while Dolby Atmos support adds depth to the built-in audio.

Specifications

Display
55-inch QLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
144Hz
Processor
AiPQ Pro 64-bit quad-core
Operating system
Google TV
Audio
34W with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 4 HDMI ports, 1 USB 3.0 port, Ethernet

Reasons to Buy

Smooth 144Hz refresh rate

QLED with better contrast control

Dolby Atmos support

Reasons to Avoid

Only one USB port

Built-in sound could be fuller

Dark scenes are not as deep as OLED

The TCL Q6C is designed for viewers who want to prioritise picture quality and built-in sound. Its QD-Mini LED panel uses up to 512 dimming zones to improve contrast, while the 144Hz refresh rate suits gaming and sports. The 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel audio system also gives movies more weight than a typical TV speaker setup.

Specifications

Display
55-inch QD-Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
144Hz
Processor
AiPQ Pro Processor
Operating system
Google TV
Audio
46W Onkyo 2.1-channel with Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI ports, USB ports, Ethernet

Reasons to Buy

Strong contrast with Mini LED

Smooth 144Hz display

Powerful Onkyo speaker system

Reasons to Avoid

Costs more than regular QLED TVs

Takes up more space

OLED still has deeper blacks

The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 takes a straightforward approach, relying on picture processing rather than advanced Mini LED or OLED technology. Its 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO can improve the clarity of lower-resolution content, which helps with standard TV channels. Google TV then provides access to popular streaming services and apps.

Specifications

Display
55-inch LCD, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
50Hz
Processor
4K Processor X1
Operating system
Google TV
Audio
20W, 2.0-channel
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC

Reasons to Buy

Good picture processing

Upscales HD content well

Google TV is easy to use

Reasons to Avoid

50Hz native refresh rate

No local dimming

20W speakers are basic

The BRAVIA 3 II is a better fit for viewers who want Sony's picture processing and also spend time gaming or watching fast-moving sports. Its 120Hz display delivers smoother motion, while VRR and ALLM help when you connect the TV to a compatible gaming console. Dolby Vision also makes it better suited to HDR movies and streaming content.

Specifications

Display
55-inch LCD, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
120Hz
Processor
XR Processor
Operating system
Google TV
Audio
20W, 2.0-channel with Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, VRR, ALLM

Reasons to Buy

Smooth 120Hz display

Useful gaming features

Dolby Vision support

Reasons to Avoid

No Mini LED backlight

20W speakers are basic

Dark scenes lack OLED-level contrast

The Samsung S85H is the premium pick for viewers who prioritise picture quality. Its OLED panel can turn off individual pixels, producing deep blacks and strong contrast in dark movie scenes. The 120Hz refresh rate also keeps sports and games smooth, while HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode enhance its appeal for movie watching.

Specifications

Display
55-inch OLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh rate
120Hz, VRR
Processor
NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor
Operating system
Tizen
Audio
20W, 2-channel with Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB-A ports, eARC

Reasons to Buy

Excellent blacks and contrast

Smooth 120Hz display

Good choice for movies and gaming

Reasons to Avoid

More expensive than LED TVs

20W speakers may need a soundbar

OLED burn-in is still a consideration

Q1. Should I buy a QLED, Mini LED or OLED TV for my needs?

Choose OLED if movies and series are your priority, particularly in a darkened room, as it delivers the deepest blacks and the strongest contrast. Mini LED is better suited to bright living rooms, sports and HDR content, thanks to its higher brightness and more precise backlighting. QLED makes sense if you want vivid colours and a good 4K viewing experience without spending as much on premium display technology.

Q2. What should I prioritise if I watch a mix of movies, sports and gaming?

For a mixed-use TV, look for a combination of good contrast, high brightness, and at least a 120 Hz refresh rate. OLED is particularly suited to movies and gaming, while Mini LED can be a better fit if you watch plenty of sports in a bright room. If gaming matters, also check for VRR, ALLM, and HDMI 2.1 rather than choosing a TV based on refresh rate alone.

How Do These TVs Stack Up?

Product

Display

Audio

Connectivity

Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 55-inch55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10+, 60Hz, up to 120Hz DLG Game Booster34W, Dolby Audio, DTS:XWi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 2 USB
Xiaomi Smartchoice FX 55-inch55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, Full Array Local Dimming, 60Hz, up to 120Hz DLG30W, Dolby Audio, DTS:XWi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet
Lumio Vision 7 II 55-inch55-inch 4K QLED, 60Hz30W, Dolby Audio, Dolby AtmosWi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet
LG NU87 AI Series 55-inch55-inch 4K Nano, 60Hz, HDR10 Pro20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby AtmosWi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC
Samsung Vision AI Mini LED 55-inch55-inch 4K Mini LED, HDR10+, 60Hz, 120Hz DLG30W, 2-channel, OTS LiteWi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC, Ethernet
TCL T8D 55-inch55-inch 4K QLED, QD-Mini LED dimming, 144Hz34W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:XWi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 4 HDMI, 1 USB 3.0, Ethernet
TCL Q6C 55-inch55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, up to 512+ zones, 144Hz46W Onkyo 2.1-channel, Dolby AtmosWi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, USB, Ethernet
Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55-inch55-inch 4K LCD, 50Hz20W, 2.0-channelWi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC
Sony BRAVIA 3 II 55-inch55-inch 4K LCD, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, VRR20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby AtmosWi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, VRR, ALLM
Samsung S85H 55-inch OLED55-inch 4K OLED, 120Hz, VRR, HDR10+20W, 2-channel, Dolby AtmosWi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC

Also Read:

MacBook and iPad deals worth grabbing before they go out of stock in the Amazon sale

10 best tablets for working professionals to buy during Amazon Sale: OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo picks

10 Best steam-clean washing machines for allergies, delicate fabrics, and activewear

  • What TV discounts are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?

    Amazon is offering up to 65% off TVs during the Great Indian Festival 2026, across budget, mid-range, and premium models. Selected TVs also come with additional bank discounts, No-Cost EMI and exchange offers.

  • Can I get additional discounts when buying a TV during the sale?

    Yes. Eligible purchases made using SBI Credit or Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI can receive a 10% instant discount. Prime members can also get additional savings on select offers, while exchange benefits can further reduce the effective price of eligible TVs.

  • Is the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 a good time to buy a new TV?

    It can be, particularly if you have been waiting for a price cut on a 4K, QLED, Mini LED or OLED TV. However, compare the sale price with the TV's usual selling price and factor in bank, exchange and EMI benefits before deciding. Gadgets 360

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Home/Your perfectly good TV may suddenly feel outdated after seeing these 55-inch TVs this Great Indian Festival Sale 2026
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON