YouTube multi-language audio dubbing feature launched: Why this is great news for creators?

For years, creators on YouTube relied on subtitles or separate channels to reach viewers across languages around the globe. That barrier is now breaking down as YouTube has announced the global rollout of its multi-language audio dubbing feature, which will give all creators the ability to add multiple audio tracks to a single video. YouTube now allows creators worldwide to upload videos with multiple audio tracks to reach global audiences.(YouTube)

YouTube has confirmed the update in a blog post, stating that the feature is now accessible to every creator worldwide. The platform had been testing it since February 2023 with a select group of creators, including MrBeast, Mark Rober, Jamie Oliver, and Nick DiGiovanni. These creators experimented with publishing videos in several languages, which gave audiences more flexibility in choosing how they consume content.

Manual Upload, Not AI

The feature does not automatically generate dubbed tracks. Instead, creators must record or arrange for audio in different languages and upload them manually through YouTube’s Subtitles Editor tool. Additional tracks can also be added to existing videos, which cuts the need for multiple uploads or channels dedicated to different audiences.

From the viewer’s perspective, switching languages is simple. By clicking the Settings icon on the video player and selecting the Audio Track option, they can choose from the available languages. By default, YouTube will try to match the video’s audio with the viewer’s preferred language settings.

Impact on Viewership

YouTube has also outlined the early impact of the feature. According to the company, creators who uploaded multi-language tracks saw more than 25 percent of their watch time come from viewers outside the primary language of the video. Jamie Oliver, in particular, reportedly tripled his views after using the feature to reach wider audiences.

Alongside audio dubbing, YouTube has started rolling out localised thumbnails. This addition allows creators to display video covers in different languages depending on the viewer’s settings, further expanding reach without the need for separate uploads.

Until now, many creators depended on third-party dubbing and translation services, which often added to production costs and limited accessibility. With YouTube’s integrated tool, the process becomes more streamlined and potentially more cost-effective.

In short, the global rollout of multi-language audio marks a significant step in helping creators expand beyond language boundaries. Viewers will now find it easier to explore content in their native language, and creators can look forward to connecting with audiences around the world while opening new opportunities for revenue.