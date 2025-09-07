YouTube TV subscribers can slash bills for two months: Here’s how

If you’ve been thinking about cutting your streaming costs, YouTube TV has a new discount that could lower your bill for the next two months. Some subscribers have discovered a hidden offer that reduces the price of the base plan by $33 per month for two months, totalling $66 in savings. YouTube TV is offering a hidden discount that could save subscribers $66 over two months.(Pexels)

The deal is not directly visible to everyone and requires a few steps to access. According to users sharing the news on Reddit, the discount appears in the base plan management section of your account. Once applied, it temporarily lowers the monthly cost to $49 from the standard $82.99. This can be a useful option for subscribers who want to save without committing to a long-term promotion.

Also read: Android users can now play YouTube videos in background for free with Microsoft’s Edge browser update

To find the offer, log in to your YouTube TV account and follow these steps:

1. Click your profile picture in the top-right corner of the YouTube TV website.

2. Select “Settings.”

3. Go to the “Membership” section and click “Manage” under the base plan.

4. Look for the $49.99/month offer valid for two months and apply it.

Also read: Can’t tell real from AI photos online? This search filter makes all the difference

The discount only lasts for two months. After that period, the subscription will revert to the standard $82.99 monthly fee. While the offer seems available for many subscribers, some users report that it does not appear in their management page, suggesting that YouTube may have specific eligibility rules.

Also read: Story behind PlayStation’s decision to go with symbols over ABXY buttons on its controllers

This discount comes as YouTube TV confirms that Fox channels will continue to be part of its lineup. Meanwhile, YouTube is also addressing account sharing on its Premium service. Some users have received emails warning that their YouTube Premium Family membership may be paused if all members do not live at the same residential address. The company states it has detected accounts being accessed outside the household tied to the plan manager.