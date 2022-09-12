YouTuber says Xiaomi phone explosion kills aunt, company in touch with kin

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has reached out to the family of a woman who recently lost her life when her Redmi 6A smartphone exploded. The incident that happened in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) was shared by the victim’s nephew, Manjeet, on Twitter. The phone manufacturer responded as tweets on the incident started getting shared widely on social media.

Manjeet, a YouTuber whose channel goes by the name of MD Talk, said that on the night of September 8, his aunt was found dead. “She was using a Redmi 6A. She was sleeping and she kept the phone near her face on the pillow and after some time her phone exploded. It's a bad time for us. It's a responsibility of a brand to extend support,” he said

He also shared photographs of the exploded phone and a graphic photograph of his deceased aunt.

Manjeet said her aunt's family is simple and her son is serving in the Indian Army. “They don't know much. She only uses her phone just for calling and watching YouTube. Now if the brand didn't accept their mistakes, don't take responsibility directly, if a family has to fight for justice, then what's the use,” he wrote on Twitter

On September 10, Xiaomi India tweeted “At Xiaomi India, customer safety is of utmost importance and we take such matters extremely seriously. At this point, our team is trying to get in touch with the affected family, and determine the cause of the incident.”

A few hours later that day, Manjeet took to Twitter again to state the aggrieved family has asked government/ mobile manufacturers to implement robust safety standards and conduct thorough testing before releasing a phone so that people do not suffer and lose their lives.

The YouTuber tagged the office of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the department of consumer affairs of the Union government in the above tweet.

On Monday, Manjeet shared an update that Xiaomi is in contact with his late aunt's family.

Further details regarding the cause of the explosion of the Redmi 6A smartphone are awaited.