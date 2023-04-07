Zerodha co-founder on India's surging internet user base: ‘Let that sink in’

Online stock trading platform Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath has shared his views on increasing internet user base in India. “#India has gone from a meagre 2% market share (2012) in global mobile internet traffic to 21% (2022) in just 10 years. Let that sink in… This is as big a metric to gauge #progress as any”, he tweeted.Kamath shared an infographic on the data by Ericsonn, CNNIC and Benedict Evans on how India has increased its global mobile internet traffic in just ten years. The data shows North America, European Union, South Korea and Japan's share in global mobile internet traffic plummeted from 73 per cent in 2012 to just 25 per cent in 2022.On the other hand, China's share went up from 10 per cent to 27 per cent in the past ten years.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.(Mint file)

With the advent of affordable mobile internet plans by telecom giant, India has expanded its internet subscription base across the country. The disruption in the mobile internet space began with Reliance Jio in 2016. Now, the 5G internet services have already started in select cities of India.Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 6G research and development test bed and announced that the roll out will take place in the next few years. “Today’s India is rapidly moving towards the next step of the digital revolution. India (has had) the fastest 5G roll-out in the world as 5G services have been rolled out in more than 125 cities in just 120 days and 5G services have reached approximately 350 districts in the country,” Modi said", he had said.

According to a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the telecom susbscriber base in India grew to 1,170.75 million in January. The net gain in the wireline segment was 0.28 million customers while mobile telephony recorded a net gain of 0.09 million subscribers.

Even though Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel jointly added 0.29 million new customers, the gain was offset by BSNL and Vodafone Idea (VIL) losing 0.28 million customers.

