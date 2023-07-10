'Zuck is a..': Musk escalates attacks on Zuckerberg after Meta CEO launched Threads

After the launch of Threads, Twitter chief Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark have been taking potshots at each other on their respective platforms.

In the latest feud, Musk called the Meta CEO a ‘cuck’ in response to a screenshot of Zuckerberg reacting to disparaging messages about the twitter chief. The official Threads account of the restaurant chain Wendy's on Saturday posted "Hey @Zuck, you should go to space just to make him really mad lol," to which Zuckerberg replied with a cry laughing emoji.

According to a report by Insider Business, "cuck" is an insult levied by right-wing commentators and trolls.

Meanwhile, Twitter boss has threatened to sue Meta for infringement on Twitter's intellectual property after the Meta CEO launched social media site Threads, a text-based version of Instagram, on Thursday, which seems very identical and similar to Twitter.

In a letter sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter’s lawyer Alex Spiro has accused the company of using the latter’s trade secrets by ‘hiring dozens of former employees of the blue-bird app’. The lawsuit action is perhaps the clearest sign yet that Musk considers Zuckerberg’s ‘Twitter-killer’ app as a real threat.

Seen as a direct competitor to Twitter, Zuckerberg's app has gained immense popularity with more than 30 million sign-ups within about 18 hours of its launch. However, several media outlets have dubbed Threads a "Twitter killer" or a "Twitter clone" for the way it lets users post short blurbs, and repost other people's posts to their own feed.