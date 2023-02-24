Zuckerberg announces new AI language model 'LLaMA’ for Meta products

Meta Platforms Inc. is introducing a large language model for artificial intelligence called LLaMA.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Instagram that large language models “have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Meta gives ‘subpar’ rating to 7,000 employees, says report. More layoffs coming?

LLaMA is not in use by Meta’s products, which include Facebook and Instagram, at this time, according to a spokesperson. The company plans to make the technology available to AI researchers.