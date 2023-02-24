Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Zuckerberg announces new AI language model 'LLaMA’ for Meta products

Zuckerberg announces new AI language model 'LLaMA’ for Meta products

technology
Published on Feb 24, 2023 10:55 PM IST

LLaMA is not in use by Meta’s products, which include Facebook and Instagram, at this time, according to a spokesperson. The company plans to make the technology available to AI researchers.

The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels.(REUTERS)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Meta Platforms Inc. is introducing a large language model for artificial intelligence called LLaMA.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Instagram that large language models “have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures.”

ALSO READ: Meta gives ‘subpar’ rating to 7,000 employees, says report. More layoffs coming?

LLaMA is not in use by Meta’s products, which include Facebook and Instagram, at this time, according to a spokesperson. The company plans to make the technology available to AI researchers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook inc. mark zuckerberg artificial intelligence
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP