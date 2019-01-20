Australian Open 2019: Spider-cam smashes into chair umpire’s sun shield - Watch

An umpire was lucky to escape injury at the Australian Open Sunday when a spider-cam smashed into the sun shield above her chair, ripping it off, as Maria Sharapova and Ashleigh Barty stood nearby.

The drama unfolded after Australian 15th seed Barty upset the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

Also Read: Ashleigh Barty stuns Maria Sharapova, enters last eight

In the immediate aftermath the spider-cam, which hovers above the court on a cable, moving vertically and horizontally to offer an overhead perspective, attempted to swoop down closer to the action.

Instead the camera crashed into the sun shield of shocked umpire Alison Hughes, removing it completely and narrowly missing her head.

Despite witnessing this horrific incident, Ashleigh Barty kept her concentration and rallied from a set down to beat former world number one Maria Sharapova. Barty becoming the first Australian woman in a decade to reach the quarter-finals at her home Grand Slam.

Sharapova looked in control after converting her third breakpoint in the ninth game of the first set and following it up with a service hold to love to take the opening stanza.

But Barty, roared on by raucous support at Rod Laver Arena, fought back to break twice in the second set and level the match as unforced errors crept into the Russian’s game.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 13:10 IST