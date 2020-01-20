tennis

Tennis star Roger Federer is known for his skills with the racquet. The 20-time Grand Slam Champion has won six Australian Open titles in his career, and is contesting once again in Melbourne for his 7th title. A day before the start of the tournament, the 38-year-old looked in a playful mood as he was caught on camera playing a quick game of hide-and-seek with his coaching staff.

Federer, in the video, was seen hiding himself behind the walls, to surprise his coach Pierre Paganini. After being caught, Federer jokingly held him by the neck, and then went on to hide himself again.

Meanwhile, Federer, who has never lost in the first round at the Australian Open since his debut 20 years ago, and the Swiss great kept his incredible record intact Monday, attributing “old school work ethic” for his Melbourne Park success. The 38-year-old swatted aside Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to race into the second round, kickstarting his bid for a 21st Grand Slam title in immaculate style.

“I think for me really the first three rounds are key to get going, to get used to the pressure, stay calm, when to save breakpoint or 30-all points or whatever it may be,” he said. “This is sort of the unknown that can be a little bit scary at times.

“But today there was none of that because I broke early each set and was able to get on a roll, play freely after that.”