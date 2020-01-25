e-paper
Bopanna, Nadiia progress to mixed doubles second round at Australian Open

Bopanna, Nadiia progress to mixed doubles second round at Australian Open

tennis Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
File image of Rohan Bopanna.
File image of Rohan Bopanna.(PTI)
         

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok moved into the mixed doubles second round at the Australian Open, here on Saturday.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair beat Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraiune and Austin Krajicek from USA 7-5 4-6 10-6 in one hour ad 15 minutes.

They will next take on American Nicole Melichar and Brazilian Bruno Soares.

Bopanna was supposed to pair up with compatriot Sania Mirza but the latter pulled out due to a calf injury.

Veteran Leander Paes is also competing in the mixed doubles with Jelena Ostapenko.

