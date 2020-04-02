e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Coronavirus Pandemic: All tennis events further suspended till July 13

Coronavirus Pandemic: All tennis events further suspended till July 13

The 2020 edition of the Wimbledon has been officially cancelled and will now be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

tennis Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Representational image.
Representational image.(AP)
         

The suspension placed on men’s and women’s tennis has been further extended until July 13 due to the continuing outbreak of coronavirus. The suspended tournaments include ATP events in Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart, London-Queen’s, Halle, Mallorca, Eastbourne, as well as the WTA events in Hertogenbosch, Nottingham, Birmingham, Berlin, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg, in addition to the Wimbledon Grand Slam, according to a joint statement from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) released on Wednesday.

The 2020 edition of the Wimbledon has been officially cancelled and will now be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021. It marked the first time since 1945 -- during the Second World War -- that the Championships won’t take place in a tennis season and the first time it has been cancelled in the Open era.

“This was a decision that the WTA and our members did not take lightly, however we remain vigilant in protecting the health and safety of our players, staff and fans,” WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said.

“While we share in the disappointment of the season’s further postponement, our priority remains to support each other during this unprecedented time and work together as a sport in preparation of our return to play,” he added.

“Health and safety remains the top priority as we navigate the challenges ahead in these unprecedented times, and we will do everything we can for the Tour to resume at the earliest opportunity once it is safe to do so,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi echoed.

top news
India Covid-19 cases double in a week, may hit 10,000 by end of lockdown
India Covid-19 cases double in a week, may hit 10,000 by end of lockdown
PM Modi holds Covid-19 review meeting with Chief Ministers
PM Modi holds Covid-19 review meeting with Chief Ministers
Coronavirus Updates: WHO praises India’s response to ward off Covid-19
Coronavirus Updates: WHO praises India’s response to ward off Covid-19
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News