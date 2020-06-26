e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Davis Cup Finals postponed until 2021

Davis Cup Finals postponed until 2021

The 2020 event was originally scheduled for April but was postponed because of the pandemic. Officials had hoped to squeeze the competition in this year.

tennis Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:51 IST
Reuter
Reuter
London
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

This year’s Davis Cup Finals to be staged in Madrid have been postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Friday. The second finals of the flagship team competition, revamped last year with Spain winning the title in Madrid’s Caja Magica, will now take place in November 2021.

“It’s a huge disappointment for all of us that the Davis Cup Finals will not be held in 2020,” Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique, whose Kosmos Tennis company have invested heavily in the event, said in a joint statement with the ITF.

“We don’t know how the situation will develop in each qualified nation, or if restrictions in Spain will remain sufficiently eased, as such it is impossible to predict the situation in November and guarantee the safety of those travelling to Madrid.”

Kosmos partnered the ITF to revamp the competition and are to plough in $3 billion over 25 years.

The same 18 nations to qualify for the Finals will contest next year’s week-long event.

Earlier on Friday the ITF said it’s inaugural Fed Cup Finals, that should have been played in Budapest in April, had been delayed until the same time next year.

tags
top news
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Mamata writes to PM Modi, says 100% FDI in coal sector contradicts spirit of self-reliance
Mamata writes to PM Modi, says 100% FDI in coal sector contradicts spirit of self-reliance
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
LIVE: India’s recovered Covid-19 cases exceed active cases by over 96,000
LIVE: India’s recovered Covid-19 cases exceed active cases by over 96,000
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
New world record set for single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms
New world record set for single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms
Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be discharged today
Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be discharged today
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In