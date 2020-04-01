e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe tested positive for coronavirus

Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe tested positive for coronavirus

McEnroe, younger brother of eight-time major champion John, said he did a drive-through test in upstate New York after developing what he called “minor symptoms” about 10 days ago.

tennis Updated: Apr 01, 2020 11:18 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Washington
Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe
Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe(Twitter)
         

Former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe says in a video posted on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

McEnroe, younger brother of eight-time major champion John, said he did a drive-through test in upstate New York after developing what he called “minor symptoms” about 10 days ago.

Patrick McEnroe said: “The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed. I feel, really, 100 percent.” As a player, he won one tournament in singles and 16 in doubles, including the 1989 French Open.

He succeeded his brother as Davis Cup captain and served in that job for nearly a decade, leading the United States to the title in 2007.

The younger McEnroe also served as general manager of player development for the U.S. Tennis Association.

He and his brother now are both TV analysts for tennis matches, sometimes working alongside each other in the booth.

top news
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
‘A Talibani crime’: Naqvi on Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin event
‘A Talibani crime’: Naqvi on Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin event
‘By first available flight’: Centre orders deportation of foreign Jamaat workers
‘By first available flight’: Centre orders deportation of foreign Jamaat workers
Of 2,361Nizamuddin evacuees, 617 hospitalised, rest quarantined: Sisodia
Of 2,361Nizamuddin evacuees, 617 hospitalised, rest quarantined: Sisodia
Govt cuts interest rate on PPF, NSC, KVP from Apr 1
Govt cuts interest rate on PPF, NSC, KVP from Apr 1
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News