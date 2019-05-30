French Open 2019: Thiem edges Bublik to enter third round

Last year’s runner-up Dominic Thiem overcame an entertaining challenge from Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik to reach the third round at Roland Garros for the fourth straight year on Thursday.

The Austrian fourth seed was facing a fifth set when trailing 5-2 in the fourth, but reeled off five straight games to win 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5.

World number 91 Bublik delighted the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd with his wide range of shots, including an underarm serve in the opening set, but ran out of steam at the wrong time.

The 25-year-old Thiem is bidding for a maiden Grand Slam title and has reached at least the semi-finals in Paris for three consecutive years.

He will face Pablo Cuevas in the last 32, after British number one Kyle Edmund retired injured from their second-round match while trailing the Uruguayan 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 2-1.

First Published: May 30, 2019 17:25 IST