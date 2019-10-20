e-paper
Jelena Ostapenko wins Luxembourg Open title

Ostapenko, 22, broke second seed Goerges four times to clinch a third career title -- her first since winning in Seoul in September 2017.

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko secured her first WTA title in over two years on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-1 rout of Julia Goerges in the Luxembourg final.

Victory will move the Latvian, currently ranked 63rd, back into the top 50 next week.

Ostapenko, who claimed a shock triumph at Roland Garros in 2017, lost to US teen phenom Coco Gauff in three sets in last week’s Linz final.

