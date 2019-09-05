e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 05, 2019

Matteo Berrettini outlasts Gael Monfils in US Open epic to reach semis

US Open: Matteo Berrettini got the better of Gael Monfills 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) in three hours and 57 minutes

tennis Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:40 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
New York
Sep 4, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates a point against Gael Monfils of France in the quarterfinals on day ten of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Sep 4, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates a point against Gael Monfils of France in the quarterfinals on day ten of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (USA TODAY Sports)
         

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man to reach the US Open semi-finals in 42 years on Wednesday to set up a potential showdown with title favorite Rafael Nadal, who resumes his quest for a 19th Grand Slam crown.

Berrettini, the 24th seed, matched Corrado Barazzutti’s run to the last four in 1977 after outlasting 13th-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) in three hours and 57 minutes.

He will meet the winner of a later match between Spanish three-time US Open champion Nadal and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman for a place in Sunday’s final at Flushing Meadows.

The 23-year-old Berrettini joined Barazzutti, 1976 Roland Garros champion Adriano Panatta and Marco Cecchinato as just the fourth Italian to advance to a men’s Grand Slam semi-final in singles.

“I’m really happy, I don’t what know to say,” said Berrettini, who blew a 5-2 lead in the final set and four match points before finally seeing off Monfils in a thriller at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Right now I don’t remember any points, just the match point.

“I remember also the double fault (on match point at 5-3). I have to be honest what a great fight. I would like to say congrats to Gael.

“I think when I was playing it was one of the best matches I ever saw. I was playing but I was watching also.”

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 09:24 IST

tags
more from tennis
trending topics
PM Modi in RussiaChandrayaan 2Economic SlowdownRishi KapoorGaneshotsav 2019Virat KohliIndia vs West IndiesMumbai RainsAndroid 10Karnataka bandhShikhar DhawaniPhone 11Priyanka Chopra
top news
    latest news
      don't miss