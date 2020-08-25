e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Murray claims biggest win of comeback at Western and Southern

Murray claims biggest win of comeback at Western and Southern

Neither player will include the contest in their career highlight reels, particularly a scrappy third set that was riddled with unforced errors and momentum swings.

tennis Updated: Aug 25, 2020 07:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Aug 22, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Andy Murray serves the ball against Frances Tiafoe during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Aug 22, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Andy Murray serves the ball against Frances Tiafoe during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
         

Andy Murray claimed the biggest win of his comeback and a place in the last 16 of the Western and Southern Open on Monday, taking out self-destructing fifth seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 3-6 7-5. Working his way back to match fitness after undergoing a second round of hip surgery in January, Murray offered hope that he was on the right track with a tidy first-round win over Frances Tiafoe on Saturday.

But it is Monday’s win over the big-hitting German on a steamy, hot New York afternoon that will provide a huge confidence boost in the run-up to the U.S. Open that starts next week.

Neither player will include the contest in their career highlight reels, particularly a scrappy third set that was riddled with unforced errors and momentum swings.

Murray would be the first to take control in the third, racing ahead 4-1, but was left mumbling and scolding himself as Zverev broke the Briton twice on his way to sweeping the next four games and taking a 5-4 lead.

But serving for the match Zverev double-faulted three times to gift Murray a break and extend the match.

Murray then held serve and finished off the crumbling German, with the help of two more double faults, with a final break to register his first win over at top-10 ranked opponent since 2017.

“It was a big one to get through,” said Murray. “I’m satisfied to get through it against a top player having not played for such a long time and I get another opportunity to compete again tomorrow.

“This will give me an idea of where my body is at,” said Murray, a past winner of the Western and Southern, which is normally held in Cincinnati but was moved this year in order to move players inside a protective bubble ahead of the U.S. Open.

Next up for Murray is another big hitter, Canadian Milos Raonic, who advanced to the last with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Briton Daniel Evans.

tags
top news
Covid danger: Effects may linger long after recovery
Covid danger: Effects may linger long after recovery
Covid-19 positivity rate inching up again in Delhi, stands at 7.4%
Covid-19 positivity rate inching up again in Delhi, stands at 7.4%
Seed of letter germinated at dinner hosted by Tharoor five months ago
Seed of letter germinated at dinner hosted by Tharoor five months ago
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
BMC to now get 50,000 more rapid antigen kits for city
BMC to now get 50,000 more rapid antigen kits for city
In Unlock 4, Delhi Metro could open in September but not schools
In Unlock 4, Delhi Metro could open in September but not schools
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In