Rafael Nadal named in Spain squad for Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal was included in a list of five Spanish players, with Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreno, Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers also picked by coach Sergi Bruguera.

tennis Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:55 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
A file photo of Rafael Nadal.
A file photo of Rafael Nadal.(REUTERS)
         

World number two Rafael Nadal has been named in the Spain squad for the Davis Cup finals in Madrid next month.

Nadal was included in a list of five Spanish players, with Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreno, Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers also picked by coach Sergi Bruguera.

A wrist injury forced Nadal to withdraw from the Shanghai Masters three weeks ago and it remains to be seen whether the 19-time grand slam champion is fit enough to play.

World number 40 Fernando Verdasco said he was “very disappointed” to be left out.

“Very sad and disappointed not to be in the team of @CopaDavis and that the captain #SergiBruguera doesn’t count on me,” Verdasco wrote on Twitter. “I was very excited to possibly play my last Davis Cup in my city (#Madrid). Thanks to all those that do believe in me!”

The Davis Cup starts on November 18 at the Caja Magica and Spain have been draw alongside Russia and Croatia in Group B.

Controversial changes to the format of the 119-year-old tournament mean 18 teams will contest the finals over the course of a week.

Each tie will consist of two singles and one doubles match, with the winners of the six groups and two best-ranked runners-up progressing to the quarter-finals.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 18:54 IST

