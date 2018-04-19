Rafael Nadal sees off Karen Khachanov to reach Monte Carlo quarters

World number one Rafael Nadal cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Russian Karen Khachanov on Thursday to set up a Monte Carlo Masters quarter-final against Dominic Thiem.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion needs to win an 11th Monte Carlo title to stay clear of Roger Federer at the top of the world rankings, and he made short work of Khachanov in Monaco.

READ | Dominic Thiem stuns Novak Djokovic to reach Monte Carlo quarter-finals

Khachanov held his own at times in the opening set, but Nadal moved through the gears and claimed his second comfortable victory of the week after his opening win over Aljaz Bedene.

Thiem should provide a sterner test in the last eight, after the Austrian fifth seed came from a set down to beat Novak Djokovic.

Nadal has lost twice to Thiem on clay, but produced a dominant display in the French Open semi-finals last year en route to his 10th Roland Garros title.