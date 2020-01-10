e-paper
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Tennis / Rohan Bopanna-Wesley Koolhof sails into Qatar Open final

Rohan Bopanna-Wesley Koolhof sails into Qatar Open final

The Indo-Dutch combination of Rohan Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof will meet unseeded British-Mexican duo of Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez in the summit clash on Saturday.

tennis Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Doha
A file photo of Rohan Bopanna.
A file photo of Rohan Bopanna.(Twitter)
         

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands progressed to the men’s doubles final of the USD 1,465,260 Qatar Open after registering a straight-game win over second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor in Doha on Friday.

Third seeds Bopanna and Koolhof defeated the second seeded Finn-Croatian pair 7-5 6-2 in the semifinals.

The Indo-Dutch combination will meet unseeded British-Mexican duo of Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez in the summit clash on Saturday.

Bambridge and Gonzalez got the better of Denmark’s Frederik Nielsen and Tim Puetz of Germany 2-6 6-2 10-4 in another semifinal contest.

