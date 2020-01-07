e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Tennis / Smoke delays unlikely at Australian Open, say organisers

Smoke delays unlikely at Australian Open, say organisers

With the opening major of 2020 due to start at January 20, Melbourne has been blanketed by haze in recent days from blazes burning to the east -- part of Australia’s bushfire crisis that has left 25 people dead.

tennis Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:22 IST
AFP
AFP
Sydney
General view of the Rod Laver Arena
General view of the Rod Laver Arena (REUTERS)
         

Smoke from bushfires is unlikely to delay the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam, organisers said on Tuesday, insisting they have pulled out all the stops to protect the health and safety of players. With the opening major of 2020 due to start at January 20, Melbourne has been blanketed by haze in recent days from blazes burning to the east -- part of Australia’s bushfire crisis that has left 25 people dead.

Novak Djokovic, president of the ATP players council, said organisers should consider delaying the tournament, as a last resort, if conditions did not improve.

But Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said he did not see this as likely.

“There has been a lot of speculation about whether the smoke from the bushfires will affect the Australian Open,” he said.

“All the information we have at the moment, with qualifying coming up next week, is that the forecast is good, we don’t expect any delays and we’ve implemented additional measures to ensure the Australian Open will be able to run as scheduled.” Tiley said that while images of the fires, which have destroyed hundreds of properties, were distressing, there was no danger to people in Melbourne.

“The closest fires are several hundred kilometres (miles) from the city,” he said, while stressing that the health and safety of players, staff and fans was a priority.

“We’ve committed substantial extra resources to analysis, monitoring and logistics to ensure this throughout the tournament,” he said.

“There will be meteorological and air quality experts on site to analyse all available live data and assess in real-time the air quality at Melbourne Park, and we always work closely with our medical personnel and other local experts.”

- ‘Super-sad’ -

Any smoke hazards would be treated in a similar way to extreme heat and rain, with umpires able to stop play if air monitoring shows it is too dangerous to continue.

But as Melbourne Park has three roofed stadiums and eight other indoor courts, the chances of major delays appear minimal.

The fires have been a key talking point at the ongoing ATP Cup in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth with tennis stars and other sports personalities getting behind a drive to raise money to help.

Every ace hit at the tournament will see Aus$100 ($69) donated to victims, while several players have individually pledged more.

Tennis Australia has also arranged a fund-raising exhibition match at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on January 15, ahead of the Australian Open, with “the world’s top players” taking part.

World number one Rafael Nadal indicated he would be one of them, calling the bushfire devastation “a super-sad situation”.

“From my side we will do things to try to raise money for this terrible thing... so I am here to help in any way that is possible and I’m sure we will be able to, together with the rest of the players, help to raise important money for this disaster,” Nadal said.

tags
top news
Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News