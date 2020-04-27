e-paper
Stefanos Tsitsipas serves up birthday prank on Nick Kyrgios

The sixth-ranked Greek posted a picture of himself standing outside and holding up a home-made cardboard sign with a phone number and the words “call me” scrawled on it.

tennis Updated: Apr 27, 2020 19:17 IST
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal.
Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal.(REUTERS)
         

Stefanos Tsitsipas sent his sometime doubles partner Nick Kyrgios an unwelcome gift through Instagram on Monday.

Fans who excitedly rang it thinking that it was the Greek star’s number, found that the phone was turned off and quickly worked out that the number was Australian and linked to Kyrgios, who was celebrating his 25th birthday on Monday.

That was confirmed when Kyrgios himself replied.

“You are an absolute i****” he posted, using stars for the last four letters and adding, after a series of laughing emoticons, “everyone stop calling me!!!!!”

One of the other comments asked Tsitsipas: “Someone has to get a new phone number, is he happy with your birthday gift?”

Kyrgios had earlier posted a video of himself celebrating his birthday, saying “25 feels good” and drinking straight from a bottle of wine.

