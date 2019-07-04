Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 04, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Wimbledon 2019: Bernard Tomic stripped of £45,000 prize money for tanking

The controversial Tomic, who had been accused of not trying previously in his career, lost 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to France’s Jo-Wifried Tsonga on Tuesday.

tennis Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:19 IST
AFP
AFP
London
Wimbledon 2019,Bernard Tomic,Jo-Wifried Tsonga
Australia's Bernard Tomic returns against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.(AFP)

Australia’s Bernard Tomic was stripped of his entire £45,000 ($56,600) Wimbledon prize money on Thursday for tanking his first round match which was over in just 58 minutes, officials announced.

The controversial Tomic, who had been accused of not trying previously in his career, lost 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to France’s Jo-Wifried Tsonga on Tuesday.

“It is the opinion of the referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards,” said a statement by the All England Club.

“Therefore he has been fined the maximum amount of £45,000 which will be deducted from prize money.”

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 15:19 IST

tags

more from tennis
trending topics