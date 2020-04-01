Wimbledon 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

tennis

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Wednesday decided to cancel the historic Wimbledon Championships, in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021,” it said in a post on Twitter.

The French Open has already decided to postpone this year’s competition from May to September in the wake of coronavirus which has claimed over 33,000 lives across the world so far.

Just like the Olympic Games, this will be the first time that the Championships, the third tennis grand slam of the year, will not be held during peace time. The tournament wasn’t held from 1915 to 1918 due to the First World War and then again from 1940 to 1945 due to the Second World War.

Roger Federer holds the record for the most Men’s singles titles with 8 wins. He broke the record of Pete Sampras, who has seven wins to his name. Englishman William Renshaw too won the tournament seven times, but in the amateur era.

Among women, the legendary Martina Navratilova holds the record with 9 singles titles. Steffi Graff and Serena Williams won the title 7 times.

The tournament was played for the first time in the year 1884.

