e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Travel / 2020 will bring 9 long weekends, here’s the full list and how you can plan your holidays

2020 will bring 9 long weekends, here’s the full list and how you can plan your holidays

Here’s a month-wise list of holidays and long weekends to look forward to in 2020.

travel Updated: Dec 19, 2019 10:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
2020 will bring 9 long weekends, here’s the full list and how you can plan your holidays.
2020 will bring 9 long weekends, here’s the full list and how you can plan your holidays.(Unsplash)
         

If you are a travel enthusiast, or find travelling a way to get away from your boredom and all your worries, the upcoming year brings good news. The year 2020 comes with nine-long weekends, giving you ample chance to rejuvenate yourself after a hectic schedule. So, it’s time to buy a new travel diary.

Here’s a month-wise list of holidays that you should look forward to:

February: Maha Shivratri is on February 21, marking the day as an optional holiday for many. If you take a leave on Friday, or if your workplace gives you a break on the day, you can combine it with Saturday and Sunday to enjoy the long weekend.

March: A 4-day weekend is in March, around Holi, which is falling on Tuesday. If you take a leave on Monday, you can take a long weekend holiday from March 7 to 10.

April: In April, there is a three-day weekend. Mahavir Jayanti falls on April 6. One can club it with Saturday and Sunday to opt for three days of rest.

From April 10 to 14 is another long weekend. Good Friday is on April 10, Baisakhi on April 13 and then Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. Taking Saturday and Sunday with the three holidays will make for a five-day weekend.

May: May 22-25 marks a long weekend, with May 22 (Friday) being Jamat ul-vida, followed by Saturday and Sunday, and Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 25.

July-August: July 31 to August 3 gives you a window to go for a trip. July 31 marks Bakri Eid, which is a holiday. It is followed by Saturday and Sunday, and Raksha Bandhan’s holiday on Monday.

August: Another one in the loop is August 29-31. If you take Onam’s leave on August 31, Monday, it can be combined with weekend to make a three-day long holiday.

November: The festive season in India begins in November. Diwali is on November 14, which is a Saturday. If you get extra leaves for Dhanteras (Thursday) and Choti Diwali (Friday), followed by Bhai Dooj on Monday, you get a straight five-day off.

December: You get another long-weekend around Christmas next year. With December 25 being a Friday, you can club it with the weekend for a three-day rest.

* Ganesh Chaturthi in August and Dusshera in October are falling on the weekend.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

tags
top news
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 14 metro stations shut over CAA protests
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 14 metro stations shut over CAA protests
Nationwide protests today against citizenship law, authorities gear up
Nationwide protests today against citizenship law, authorities gear up
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
India pitches for H-1B visa holders, says movement of people deepened ties
India pitches for H-1B visa holders, says movement of people deepened ties
Shutters down? Car dealers risk going out of business on BS 6 emission norms
Shutters down? Car dealers risk going out of business on BS 6 emission norms
New video clip ‘shows’ firing at Jamia protests, police say will probe
New video clip ‘shows’ firing at Jamia protests, police say will probe
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Shiv Senacitizenship lawDabangg 3IPL auction 2020Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Travel