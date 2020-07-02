e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Covid-19 pandemic costs Africa travel, tourism almost $55 billion

Covid-19 pandemic costs Africa travel, tourism almost $55 billion

African countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the African Union (AU) commissioner for infrastructure and energy said.

travel Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:22 IST
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Dakar
The downturn had come in a year when Africa was expected to see an increase in travel and air transport. (Representational Image)
The downturn had come in a year when Africa was expected to see an increase in travel and air transport. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
         

African countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the African Union (AU) commissioner for infrastructure and energy said on Thursday.

Amani Abou-Zeid told a news conference the economic impact of lockdowns and border closures to curb the spread of the virus would be severe, with the continent’s air industry hit particularly hard.

She said tourism and travel represented almost 10% of the gross domestic product of Africa.

ALSO READ: Kenya’s tourism revenue collapses due to Covid-19 crisis

“We have 24 million African families whose livelihood is linked to travel and tourism,” Abou-Zeid said, adding the downturn had come in a year when Africa was expected to see an increase in travel and air transport.

“The blow is very hard, between the economic losses and the job losses,” Abou-Zeid said. African airlines have seen a 95% drop in revenues, or about $8 billion, along with other losses such as the deterioration of assets, she said.

“Some airlines in the continent will not make it post-Covid-19,” she said, adding the blow came at a time when some airlines were in the early stages of development, while others, such as South African Airways, were in difficulties even before the pandemic.

Abou-Zeid said more resistant carriers such as Ethiopian Airlines were using the opportunity to acquire smaller struggling companies, but the outbreak had put a halt to the AU’s plan for a single African air transport market.

Prosper Zo’o Minto’o, regional director for the International Civil Aviation Organization, told the news conference that African airlines would need an estimated $20 billion to resume operations.

Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire, which restarted domestic flights on Friday, said it had received 14 billion CFA francs ($24 million) from the government to keep it afloat.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Pandemic teaches a tragic lesson in migration
Pandemic teaches a tragic lesson in migration
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Allegations of mishandling of Covid patients’ bodies fly thick and fast
Allegations of mishandling of Covid patients’ bodies fly thick and fast
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
‘Fair & Lovely’ cream rebranded‘Glow & Lovely’
‘Fair & Lovely’ cream rebranded‘Glow & Lovely’
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In