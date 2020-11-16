Milind Soman’s plogging trek to Shiva temple with mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar is our new travel goal

travel

There is a universal fondness for the combo of chilly weather and smoking hot Chinese food that makes winters irresistible but Milind Soman gives his own fitness twist to this appealing thought by a plogging trek to Shiva temple at the top of a hill, with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar. Trust the Made in India star to make a trek fun and this Monday afternoon was no different as he picked up as much garbage as he could, “along the holy trail”.

Taking to his Instagram handle later, the supermodel shared a picture of himself, donning a grey tee with the words ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’ in Hindi printed in gold. Holding a stash of empty plastic bottles, chips wrappers and other trash, Milind shared in the caption, “Small trek to a Shiva temple at the top of a hill today with @ankita_earthy and @somanusha To make it more fun and to show my respect to the deity, I picked up as much garbage as I could along the holy trail (sic).”

He added, “Strangely, at the temple I was told by the caretaker that there were no dustbins because of monkeys throwing the garbage out of the bins, and all garbage would be burnt in the forest (sic).”

Inspiring our new travel goals as he shared pictures with his mom and wifey, Milind further penned a motivational note. It read, “Point no.1 - I really think the time has come for us to be smarter than monkeys. Point no. 2 - Food companies really need to start using bio degradable packaging so that more people can eat more junk, guiltfree (sic).”

Earlier, Milind had pumped up the netizens’ fitness mood by treating them to a set of his old pictures from the year 2012, when the actor ran 1500 kms and covered five states from Delhi to Mumbai in a span of 30 days. The actor was featured posing a victory sign on the road as he ran bare chested in a pair of black shorts and a pair of running shoes back then.

