Singapore to London: These are the 5 most haunted places in the world

It’s difficult to explain and rationalise when it comes to the realm of paranormal. We have heard all kinds of stories, real, unreal as we go to new places. The believers swear that such energies exist and the skeptics laugh it off as a made-up story. Recently, Amethyst Realm, a 30-year-old English woman and spiritual guide who claimed to have slept with at least 20 ghosts, announced her engagement to a ghost she met in Australia on a work trip. As the two plan a wedding post his marriage proposal on a road trip in England, we look at some of the most haunted cities in the world and continue to wonder about all the stories we have heard.

Lots of people like to brag that they’ve seen a ghost before, but how many of them can say they’ve gotten one to commit? Amethyst Realm, a 30-year-old English woman and spiritual guide, has announced her engagement to a ghost.

In an interview with ITV This Morning back in August, Realm described her then-boyfriend as “very ancient, very wise, very kind,” with an emotional, physical presence. At the time she said that she’d very much like to marry him, though, she added, she can’t actually see him.

After meeting in Australia in February and dating for nine months, Realm says her ghostly groom popped the question on a visit to Wookey Hole, a cave formation and attraction in the UK, in October. Realm, who says she has had past relationships and flings with as many as 20 ghosts, said “yes.”

As Realm and her “fiancé” plan their upcoming wedding -- they will reportedly tie the knot in summer 2019 -- we look at the most haunted places in the world. If you’re a fan of the paranormal, then you’ll want to add one these spooky places to your travel bucket list.

Here are several spots around the globe known for being haunted:

Canberra, Australia

The Old Parliament House in Canberra is a hotspot for ghost tours: Visitors may see several former prime ministers wandering the halls. Prime Minister Ben Chifley is also rumored to haunt Hotel Kurrajong, where he suffered a heart attack in 1951.

Changi Beach, Singapore

One of Singapore’s scariest places is adjacent to a picturesque beach. Old Changi Hospital was used to hold (and, reportedly, torture) 50,000 Allied prisoners during World War II—people claim to have heard screams echo through the area ever since.

London, UK

Two of London’s most popular tourist destinations, the Tower of London and Westminster Abbey, are notoriously haunted by royal spirits and ghosts of monks, respectively. Horror enthusiasts should also visit the eerie Highgate Cemetery—just watch out for the vampire lurking on Swain’s Lane.

Venice, Italy

Besides masks and gondolas, Venice is also known for Poveglia Island, often called “the most haunted place in the world.” Formerly home to an exiled colony of plague victims, as well as a sinister asylum, the abandoned island is a popular destination for ghost hunters.

New Orleans, USA

The city’s violent, often tragic past—marked by yellow fever epidemics and devastating fires—fuels the ghost lore here. Sounds of the dead are said to reverberate through Jackson Square in the French Quarter. If you’re looking for a truly horrific experience, don’t miss LaLaurie Mansion, home of Madame LaLaurie, one of the world’s most infamous serial killers.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 14:25 IST