Home / Travel / Tunisia adds Denmark to air travel ban list until further notice

Tunisia adds Denmark to air travel ban list until further notice

After suspending air travel with Britain, Australia and South Africa, Tunisia has now put a ban on all air travel with Denmark amid fears of spread of the new coronavirus strain.

travel Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 07:40 IST
Reuters | Posted by Nishtha Grover
Posted by Nishtha Grover
Cairo
Tunisia adds Denmark to air travel ban list
Tunisia adds Denmark to air travel ban list(Reuters)
         

Tunisia has banned all air travel with Denmark amid fears of a new coronavirus variant, the state news agency reported, citing the transport ministry.

The ban is effective until further notice and affects passengers who are either arriving from Denmark or have passed through Denmark, TAP reported.

Tunisia said on Monday it had suspended all air travel with Britain, Australia and South Africa.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

