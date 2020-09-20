e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Uncharted Destination:Know all about Tuvalu island, one of the least visited travel destinations, to add to your bucket list

Uncharted Destination:Know all about Tuvalu island, one of the least visited travel destinations, to add to your bucket list

Located in the Pacific Ocean, the isolated island of Tuvalu is counted as one of the world’s least visited travel destinations but its gorgeous beaches and slat houses are too dreamy to miss.

travel Updated: Sep 20, 2020 15:52 IST
Jahnavi Gupta
Jahnavi Gupta
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Tuvalu is one of the smallest countries, stretching only for 26 square kilometres.
Tuvalu is one of the smallest countries, stretching only for 26 square kilometres. (Instagram)
         

Christopher Columbus may have been the original travel enthusiast and in his thirst to find India he ended up discovering most of what the world had to offer. However, there are some places that are so much off the beaten path, that you will be surprised that more people do not flock there in their downtime.

ALSO READ: Summer Travel: From road trips to beaches, here’s how to make the most of your vacation days

Untouched and uncommercialized places are hard to come by, especially nowadays, in the digital world, where headlines document over tourism in several places. Where places like France have documented nearly 87 million international visitors in a single year, a small island by the name of Tuvalu, in the South Pacific has recorded only 2000 international tourists in the same amount of time.

Whether you are looking to get away from the ongoing pandemic and the bucket-loads of stress it has brought along, or are just curious about the few hidden places left around the earth, take a look into this quaint island that makes the perfect holiday destination, any time of the year.

Off the 100 different tiny islands scattered across the South Pacific, Tuvalu is one of the smallest, stretching only for 26 square kilometres. With a population of 11,646 people, according to data collected in 2019, the country of Tuvalu is perhaps the most isolated in the world.

 

Previously grouped as a part of the Ellice Islands, this island country is located in the Polynesian subregion of Oceania and falls somewhere between Hawaii and Australia. It is composed of 3 reef islands and 6 true atolls (ring shaped coral reefs). The capital of Tuvalu, which is also the largest city, Funafuti houses the country’s only airport. Majority of the population residing here are Polynesians.

 

The island nation was discovered by the Spanish navigator Álvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and in the late 19 century it came under the influence of Great Britain among the other islands that made up the Ellice Islands.

 

Tuvalu hosts some of the most pristine beaches, without the usual crowds and noise. You can spend your time lounging in the hammocks by the seaside or even watch flying fish skim the water. If you are looking for a little action, you can enjoy a game of football with the locals and spend time getting to know them. Tuvalu is a low-lying country and is often at risk of being engulfed in the rising sea. If it’s an adventure you crave, Tuvalu will provide it in spades, but you shouldn’t wait long before visiting, as it just might disappear soon!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
2 farm bills clear Rajya Sabha hurdle amid protests
2 farm bills clear Rajya Sabha hurdle amid protests
‘Facebook is non-partisan, one person can’t influence outcomes’: Ajit Mohan
‘Facebook is non-partisan, one person can’t influence outcomes’: Ajit Mohan
Govt proposes to amend FCRA: All you need to know
Govt proposes to amend FCRA: All you need to know
Domicile rules in J-K amended, now Naib Tehsildar can issue PRC
Domicile rules in J-K amended, now Naib Tehsildar can issue PRC
Liquor smuggling posing big challenge in dry Bihar as polls draw near
Liquor smuggling posing big challenge in dry Bihar as polls draw near
PLA opens three fronts in South China Sea to distract the world from Ladakh
PLA opens three fronts in South China Sea to distract the world from Ladakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In