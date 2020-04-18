UNESCO World Heritage Day 2020: Shared culture, shared heritage and shared responsibility will preserve these 38 world heritage sites in India

travel

April 18, 1982, was declared World Heritage Day by the International Council on Monuments and Sites to raise awareness about monuments and other sites which form a part of our history and culture. World Heritage Day also aims to recognise all the people involved in preserving these heritage sites around the world, especially scientists, archaeologists, geographers and engineers. The 2020 theme - Shared Culture, Shared Heritage and Shared Responsibility - comes at a time when the world together is battling the coronavirus pandemic. The idea behind this year’s theme is the recognition and value of all types of heritage sites across varied diverse groups and communities. This theme will continue to be the highlight of the ICOMOS 20th General Assembly and Scientific Symposium which is set to take place in Australia this year.

India, which is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, from natural wonders to architectural marvels, boasts of a total number of 37 such sites which are further categorised as 29 cultural sites, 7 natural sites, and 1 mixed site.

Let’s take a look at all these sites, listed in chronological order when they were commissioned as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India:

Ajanta Caves (1983): Built in circa 2nd century BC, followed by a second phase in the 5th century AD, these caves showcase richly decorated paintings and frescoes. The 31 rock-cut cave monuments found within the site are believed to be representative of Buddhist religious art.

Ellora Caves (1983): This archaeological site is a blend of religious arts from the Jainism, Buddhism and Hinduism practices. The caves are home to 34 monasteries and temples that were sculpted into the rocks of the basalt cliffs.

Taj Mahal (1983): One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal is a notable tourist attraction worldwide. It was built as a monument of love by Mughal emperor Shahjahan in memory of his third wife, Mumtaz Mahal after she died in 1631. Made out of pure white marble, the Taj Mahal exemplifies the principles of Mughal architectural style. It took 16 years to build the Taj Mahal.

Agra Fort (1983): The Agra Fort, also referred to as the Red Fort, is a key example of the progress of the Mughal dynasty in India. The fort portrays opulence of the Mughals and is built from red sandstone, is surrounded by towers, moats, palaces, mosques and located next to the bank of the Yamuna River.

Sun Temple, Konark (1984): Shaped like a gigantic chariot with details including walls, pillars, and carved stone wheels, the majority of the temple is now in ruins. It was also included in the list of the Seven Wonders of India.

Mahabalipuram (1984): This collection of monuments was founded by the Pallava kings during the 7th to 8th centuries and is carved from rock. The most distinctive features of the complex are the temples that are shaped like chariots, cave sanctuaries and open-air reliefs. Another notable monument in the site is the Temple of Rivage that features several sculptures glorifying Lord Shiva.

Great Living Chola Temples (1987): The three temples included in this site were built during the 11th to the 12th centuries. They are Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, Airavateshwarar Temple and Brihadeeswarar Temple in Gangakondacholisvaram. The temples exemplify the architectural achievements of the Chola dynasty in India and also showcases the other art forms they excelled in namely bronze casting, painting and sculpture.

Sundarbans National Park (1987): Considered an important natural monument in India, it comprises a national park, tiger reserve and biosphere reserve. It is located in West Bengal, India, adjacent to the Sundarban Reserve Forest in Bangladesh and close to the Ganges Delta. The Sundarbans are filled with mangrove forest and is home to a giant reserve for Bengal tigers. Several species of birds, reptiles, and invertebrates also inhabit the area.

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks (1988): The park consists of two core areas: Nanda Devi National Park and Valley of Flowers National Park. Nanda Devi National Park was inscribed in 1988, which was later expanded in 2005 to include the Valley of Flowers National Park.

Keoladeo National Park (1985): This bird sanctuary is also one of few natural sites listed under UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India. Every year, there are thousands of birds which flock to the area, especially during winters. The sanctuary is home to over 230 species of birds. It is already a protected sanctuary since 1971, before being named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Kaziranga Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam (1985): In 1908, Kaziranga Wildlife Sanctuary was named as a reserved forest in order to preserve the dwindling population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros along with other species of mammals and birds.

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam (1985): Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, this sanctuary serves as home to various plant and threatened species of mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians. After being declared a reserved forest, it was included in the “Project Tiger” initiative wherein the sanctuary was developed into a tiger reserve.

Churches and Convents of Goa (1986): Built by the Portuguese colonial rulers between the 16th and 18th centuries in Goa, The Basilica of Born Jesus in Old Goa is one of the primary structures among these monuments, and has been dubbed as the Rome of the Orient. The church was established by eight Franciscan friars who arrived in Goa in 1517. Retaining the Portuguese-Manueline style portal of its older structure, first built in 1665, the Church of St Francis of Assisi offers a visual contrast between its simple exterior facade and its lavish Baroque interior. Featuring Corinthian influences, the main altar is the highlight of its interiors, with a large statue of St Francis of Assisi above it, along with one of Jesus Christ.

Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Madhya Pradesh (1986): These monuments masterfully combine architecture and sculpture in its art form and are attributed to the Chandela dynasty in India. There are a total of 85 temples built within this complex but only 22 have survived.

Group of Monuments at Hampi (1986): Named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1986, the temples showcase how the town became an important religious centre for Hindu worshippers. The Virupaksha temple and several other monuments comprise this cultural heritage site.

Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh (1986): The city was founded in the mid-16th century and served as the capital for the Mughal Empire. However, it was abandoned due to political unrest and re-constructed as a walled city which took 15 years to complete. The rebuilt city resulted in the construction of royal palaces, mosques, courts, private quarters and many other buildings and is dubbed as the City of Victory.

Elephanta Caves (1987): Located in Elephanta Island, these are a series of sculpted caves consisting of five Hindu caves and two Buddhist caves. The rock-cut architecture used in both caves dates back to the 5th century. The group of caves underwent renovation in 1970.

Pattadakal (1987): Comprising nine Hindu temples and a Jain sanctuary, the most important architectural edifice belonging to this group of monuments is the Virupaksha Temple. It shares its name with the temple in Hampi. Most of these temples were built during the reign of the Chalukya Dynasty during the 6th to the 8th centuries. The architectural styles are inspired by both Northern and Southern India.

Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh (1989): This site is composed of a collection of Buddhist monuments that date back from 200 to 100 BC. It’s however believed by many that the site developed under the rule of the Mauryan Empire in the 3rd century BC. Sanchi has been bestowed a rich legacy of Buddhist monuments - from the Sanchi Stupa to the Ashoka Pillar in its complex.

Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi (1993): This tomb was commonly referred to as the precursor to the Taj Mahal, and the site is listed by UNESCO due to its cultural value. It was built by the widow of Mughal Emperor Humayun and is a work of Mirza Ghiyath. Humayun’s Tomb has since also earned the name of the “Necropolis of the Mughal dynasty”. The entire property holds the tomb of Humayun and 150 tombs from the royal family.

Qutb Minar and its Monuments, Delhi (1993): The main feature of this complex is the red sandstone tower, Qutb Minar, that stands over 72 meters tall. These complex structures were built in the 13th century and are most notable for showcasing the artistic and architectural excellence of Islam.

Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya, Bihar (2002): The temple complex in Bodh Gaya is one of the four holy sites relating to the life of Buddha. It’s one of the first Buddhist temples that were constructed solely out of brick.

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh (2003): The Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka was recognised by UNESCO as a repository of rock paintings within sandstone formations expanding up to 2000 hectares of land area. The paintings inside these rock shelters are believed to date back to the Mesolithic period. Interestingly, the 21 villages that surround the area strongly correlate to the subject of these paintings.

Champaner-Pavagahdh Archaeological Park, Gujarat (2004): The archaeological park is home to a prehistoric Chalcolithic site, hill fortress and what is left of the 16th century Gujarat capital. From palaces, religious buildings, fortifications, to agricultural structures, the site is one of the most important in the region.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, erstwhile Victoria Terminus (2004): Located in Mumbai, India, it is also the headquarters for the Central Railways in India. The station was designed during the late 19th century by architect Frederick William Stevens. The project took 10 years to complete and was originally named after Queen and Empress Victoria. It features a Gothic architectural style and passersby can often enjoy views of this building bathed in light to commemorate special days celebrated in the country.

Red Fort Complex (2007): This palace fort was built for the 5th Mughal Emperor in the 17th century. In 2007, it was inscribed as one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India due to the unique architectural design that features a blend of Indian, Persian and Timuri styles. In fact, it is believed that the Persian capital was the source of inspiration for the construction of this fort complex. The enclosure wall surrounding this palace complex is made out of red sandstone, which is why it was named as the Red Fort Complex

Jantar Mantar, Jaipur (2010): This site is home to a collection of architectural astronomical instruments, in which the construction was commissioned for by Maharaja Jai Singh II. There are 5 facilities within in total that were built in different locations. The one in Jaipur is the largest and best preserved out of the five facilities. UNESCO described it as an “expression of the astronomical skills and cosmological concepts” during that time.

Mountain Railways of India (1999, 2005, and 2008): This property is a combination of three railways in India that are located in the mountains. These railways were built in the 19th and 20th centuries. There are five mountain railways in India but only three were recognized by UNESCO. Of the five, three railways are part of the Himalaya Mountains in Northern India. Meanwhile, the other two are located in Southern India. These railways were noted for their bold engineering solutions by establishing a rail link in rugged terrain.

Western Ghats (2012): This mountain range is located on the western part of India. It is listed as one of the world’s “biodiversity hotspots” and is therefore listed under the Natural category for UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India. There are 39 properties in total that are included within this property, which includes wildlife sanctuaries, forest reserves and national parks. Running along the western coast of India, from Tapti river in the north to the southern tip of India, the Western Ghats is a veritable treasure of biodiversity. It is the eighth biodiversity hotspot in the world, extending into the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The Western Ghats comprises several hill ranges such as Cardamom Hills, Nilgiris, Anaimalai Hills and Sahyadris.

The Western Ghats shelters over 139 types of mammals, 508 species of birds, 5,000 kinds of flowering plants and 179 varieties of amphibians that are unique to the region. Some of the endangered species, such as Malabar large-spotted civet, Asian elephants, black panther, lion-tailed macaque, tiger, wild boar, sloth bear, leopard, sambar and the great Indian hornbill, can be spotted here. The forests of the Western Ghats include 39 reserves and 13 national parks.

Hill Forts of Rajasthan (2013): Located in Northern India, this World Heritage Site is composed of six forts: Chittorgarh Fort, Kumbhalgarh Fort, Ranthambore Fort, Gagron Fort, Amber Fort, and Jaisalmer Fort. These forts are located within the Aravalli Range and date back to the 5th century AD. This property is listed under the Cultural category.

Rani ki vav – The Queen’s Stepwell (2014): Located in the town of Patan, this stepwell is listed as a cultural monument of India by UNESCO. It is intricately constructed near the banks of Saraswati River. It is a subterranean water resource and storage system that was ahead of its time upon its construction in the third millennium BC. It was constructed featuring the Maru-Gurjara architectural style that consists of seven levels of stairs and an inverted temple. There are also about 500 sculptures found within this property.

Great Himalayan National Park (2014): This national park is another natural site listed as one of India’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It was among the recently inscribed sites to the list in 2014. The park itself was founded in 1984 and consists of alpine meadows, alpine peaks, and riverine forests. The glacial and snow meltwater is an important source for the water supply catchments below it. In addition, it is home to many species of mammals, birds, reptiles, molluscs, amphibians, and insects.

Nalanda (2016): In 2016, three new sites were inscribed to the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India. Nalanda is one of those sites. It is an archaeological site consisting of scholastic and monastic institutional remains that date back to the 3rd century BCE. Within the site, you will find artworks, stuccoes, stupas, shrines and viharas. The site is believed to be an important example of the development of Buddhism as a religion and how it was used for educational and monastic purposes. A quaint hamlet scattered with the ruins of one of the greatest education institutes in history, the Nalanda University, 11 monasteries and six brick temples, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Nalanda, in Bihar, is steeped in history. Echoing with the grandeur and glory of its ancient past, when it served as a prominent Buddhist centre, here one can trace the footsteps of Lord Buddha.

A silent witness to the rich history unfolding in the region, Nalanda acts as a memorial of the past, speckled with the legacy of the Mauryan and the Gupta dynasties.It is said that Nalanda University was so renowned that students and travellers from around the world arrived to study here. Chinese traveller Hieun Tsang, who first visited Nalanda in the 7th century, in his writings, mentions that the city was named after a serpent. It is said that Sariputra, an ardent follower of Lord Buddha, was also born here.

Khangchendzonga National Park (2016): This is another natural site to the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India that is located in the Himalayan Mountain range. This national park houses the third highest peak in the world – Mount Khangchendzonga. It also offers unique diversity in terms of landscape ranging from plains to valleys and glaciers. Meanwhile, a huge part of the park is composed of snow-capped mountains.

The Architectural Works of Le Corbusier (2016): The architectural works of Le Corbusier is one of those transnational properties. This particular listing is spread out to over 17 sites in 7 different countries. The other countries where these sites are located are Japan, France, Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland.

Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2016 under the Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement, the Complexe du Capitole, in Chandigarh, is a must-visit. It is set against the mighty Shivalik range and almost competes with the mountains for grandeur. The complex includes three distinctive masterpieces of Le Corbusier (architect of the city of Chandigarh): the Secretariat, the High Court and the Legislative Assembly. These buildings are separated by large piazzas that provide relief from the towering constructions. It is within the capitol complex that the large and formidable Open Hand monument is situated. A part of the capitol complex, this monument is the largest and tallest of the three edifices.

Ahmedabad’s Old City: The Historic City of Ahmedabad is a walled city founded in the early 15th century by Ahmad Shah I of Gujarat Sultanate. It’s an important political and commercial centre of Gujarat.

Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai (2018): A global trading centre in the 19th century, Mumbai began modernising and constructing a number of public buildings in the Victorian Neo-Gothic style and later in the Art Deco style in the early 20th century. This fascinating blend of styles has come to be known as Indo-Deco over the years. About 94 buildings stand along the sea and are largely located around the Oval Maidan, a historical open space that continues to thrive with visitors. Bombay High Court, University Library and Convention Hall, David Sasoon Library, the Public Works Department Office, Elphinstone College and more are some of the buildings with this architectural style.

