‘Please don’t insult…’: ‘Dal-rice sushi’ gets thumbs down from people

Dal and rice is a combination that many love and some even like eating it as their comfort food. On the other hand, sushi is a Japanese delicacy that people enjoy once in a while. Are you someone who likes both the dishes? Then how would you feel about them being served together in a whole new fusion dish? As for netizens, most were not convinced that it is a combination that they would like to try. A few even went on to say that it is an “insult” to both the dishes.

The image shows the ‘dal-rice sushi’. Would you like to try it? (Instagram/@anushreebhutada)

Instagram user Anushree shared a video that shows her making the dish. “Recreated the OG comfort food - dal & rice and turned it into sushi! I know it’s not conventional, but I loved this little creative challenge for myself and the cherry on the top? Got mumma’s approval! Plain rice, pomegranate & garlic chutney, lachha pyaaz, sukhi dal, dal tadka on the side. All of these elements went SO well together, it had everything - sweetness, spice, sourness and it tasted really good, almost like a hug,” she also shared while posting the video.

What does the fusion sushi video show?

The video opens to show someone pouring daal on a plate filled with sushi. As the video progresses, it becomes clear that the sushi is also made using rice, chutney, and other ingredients.

Take a look at the video:

How did the video make you feel? For some netizens, they were not happy and didn’t hold back while expressing just that.

Here’s how some Instagram users shared how they don’t like the ‘Dal-rice sushi’ dish:

“Why, why , why though,” asked an Instagram user. “Please don’t insult the cuisine,” joined another. “I’m crying, please don’t do it again,” added a third. Don’t, just don’t,” shared a fourth. “Nah! No! No! No!” wrote a fifth.

A few, however, shared that they like the concept:

“Unique concept,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so good,” added another. “Damnnnnn. I love your creativity,” expressed a third.

The video was posted some five days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video? Would you like to try the dish?

