'10-minute task became 11-month problem': Mumbai entrepreneur with ADHD shares passport renewal ordeal

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur with ADHD recently shared how executive dysfunction turned what should have been a 10-minute task into an 11-month ordeal of getting his passport renewed. His candid account, shared on Instagram, resonated with several users who said they could relate to struggling to complete even simple tasks despite knowing they need to be done.

The entrepreneur described the experience as an example of what executive dysfunction can look like for people with ADHD. (Instagram/@balramvishwakarma)

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"It took me 11 months to get my passport renewed. A story about ADHD and executive dysfunction," the text on Balram Vishwakarma's Instagram post read.

In the caption of the post, Balram said that he realised last September that his passport was due to expire in February 2026 and decided to renew it. After submitting his documents at the passport office, police verification was conducted at his new address because he had recently moved. The police asked him to come to the station with his documents.

"I had everything. I literally just had to go one morning, submit them, and be done," he wrote. However, Balram said that he did not go.

Then, by November, his passport application was rejected. The entrepreneur said that he eventually forgot about the passport altogether until March. What followed was nearly a month of repeatedly putting off what he described as a "10 minute job".

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{{^usCountry}} Balram said that he called a passport agent, obtained a letter template and was required to send an email. The agent charged him ₹1,000 and sent him what he needed, but he said that he then spent another two weeks simply sitting on the email. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Balram said that he called a passport agent, obtained a letter template and was required to send an email. The agent charged him ₹1,000 and sent him what he needed, but he said that he then spent another two weeks simply sitting on the email. {{/usCountry}}

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"Every few days I'd remember it, feel terrible, and somehow still not do it," he wrote.

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(Also Read: 30-year-old Harvard MBA says ‘I’m genuinely dumb’, reflects on her failures)

How did he break the cycle?

According to the entrepreneur, things finally changed during an ADHD support group session, where members pair up to complete tasks they have been putting off. During one such session, Balram said that he finally sent the email.

"Within 3 days, the cops showed up again and asked me to come to the police station," he wrote. But he admitted that he still did not go the following day.

"It took another 4 days. There was clearly some executive dysfunction left in the tank," he wrote.

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Determined not to repeat the cycle, he eventually went to the police station and submitted all the required documents. About a week later, his new passport arrived.

Reflecting on the experience, Balram said that he could have had his passport renewed the previous September, as he already had the documents and knew what needed to be done. "At several points, a 10-minute task was all that stood in the way," he wrote.

He described the experience as an example of what executive dysfunction can look like for people with ADHD. "You know what needs to be done, know that delaying it is making your life worse, and still struggle to initiate it," he wrote.

He also encouraged others who face similar difficulties to seek support before small tasks turn into bigger problems. "Part of living with ADHD is recognising these limitations and asking for help before a 10-minute task becomes an 11-month problem," he wrote, adding that body doubling helped him. For others, he suggested that support could come from a friend, external accountability or professional help.

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(Also Read: Product manager opens up about being laid off due to ADHD challenges: ‘Biggest flaw was exposed’)

Social media reactions

The post struck a chord with social media users, with several sharing their own experiences.

One user wrote, "Oh my god! This brings up so many different feelings of fear, anxiety and relatability in me. Congrats on getting it done and also thanks for sharing your experience here."

"This is so relatable that I just shed one tear," commented another.

"This is how I've been living my whole life. Anyways congratulations on getting this done finally! I need to go see a dentist before I lose my tooth. I hope I make it," wrote a third user.

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"This is so real! I had the exact same case two years ago. It took me 3 months where it would have taken just 10 days," said another.