10-year-old baseball fan does something wonderful after catching a ball during game. Watch

A 10-year-old boy is getting lots of love for his sweet gesture during a baseball game. The touching moment was captured during a match between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs that took place on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The video opens to show the 10-year-old boy running towards a ball soaring high into the stands and catching it. The camera then show a crying girl who was also trying to catch the ball but failed. The video then captures the wonderful gesture of the boy who quickly hands over the ball to the girl.

The 10-year-old boy is identified as Aaron Pressley and the 7-year-old girl is named Emma Brady, reports CBS News.

The video, since being shared, has gone viral with over 1.3 million views. The post has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments.

“My daughter did this for another boy at a Braves game, without being told. The pride you feel as a parent is so high,” wrote a Twitter user. “I was going to mention the look on the face of the boy's dad. Very proud, as he should be,” shared another. “Find this kid and show him that kindness is priceless. That was so sweet my eyes are teared up,” expressed a third.

“I was like it just didn’t feel right having the ball and knowing that somebody is crying so I had to just give it to her,” Aaron told CBS News.

“He came right over without hesitation. He saw her for a moment and without even thinking, he just turned and handed her the ball. It was the sweetest thing,” Emma’s father told CBS News.

